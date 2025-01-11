FNAF 2 Movie's First Set Photos Have Me Creeped Out

Fans are shaking in their boots after creepy set photos from the FNAF 2 movie appeared online.

A sequel to 2023's viral horror hit (again based on the beloved Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise) is on the way. It will pick up where the last film left off, as Josh Hutcherson's down-on-his-luck security guard Mike Schmidt seemingly vanquished the franchise's terrifying haunted animatronics once and for all.

FNAF 2 production is ongoing in Louisiana, with the movie set for theatrical release on December 5.

A Fan-Favorite Location Is Back in FNAF 2 Sequel Movie

FNAF

New set photos from filming on the FNAF 2 movie showed off a horrifying look at one of the franchise's creepiest locales.

The series of images showed off the franchise's iconic haunted pizzeria/arcade, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, as it will appear in the sequel.

The first FNAF movie left the abandoned kids' restaurant a little worse for wear.

The final confrontation between Josh Hutcherson's Mike Schmidt and the film's terrifying haunted animatronics left part of the building collapsing and its primary villain, Matthew Lillard's William Afton, left for dead (read more about the FNAF ending here).

The second film in the horror franchise will seemingly return to the abandoned restaurant for more fright-filled fun (just as the FNAF games continue to do with each ensuing entry).

These new set photos came by way of X (formerly Twitter) user KatFanF, including a spooky look at the Pizzeria's exterior facade.

Freddy Fazbear's looks even more derelict than it did in the original FNAF film, including what seem to be condemnation slips stuck to its front door, making sure no one has to go through the terrors Mike was witness to just by entering the building.

Filming at the location seems to be ongoing, as (as of January 7) production at the Freddy Fazbear's set continued well into the night.

The haunted restaurant's iconic sign, sporting the terrifying Freddy Fazbear animatronic (one of several practical robotic creatures from the franchise) welcoming unsuspecting passersby.

A closer look at the set provides fans with a clearer look at the Pizzeria's creepy details including new art played across the top of the front door of the movie's animatronic mascot characters.

Drone footage of the restaurant shows just how weathered the sequel location has become since the last film, with vines claiming its walls and moss growing int is creases and crevasses.

What To Expect From the FNAF 2 Movie

After a terrifying adventure in the first FNAF movie, it seems as though FNAF 2 is not going to be anything to scoff at when it comes to scares.

While fans remain largely in the dark about the hotly-anticipated sequel, these set photos are sure to send shivers down some spines, as the characters from the first film return to the already creepy movie locale looking spookier than ever.

The film's director Emma Tammi told fans, even before the sequel was officially greenlit, that she is "really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore," bringing in even more of the terrifying canon of the beloved FNAF games:

"In terms of the franchise, if we were lucky enough to be able to continue making more films, we would just be really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore that relate to [the second and third game]."

This will include the horrifying Toy Freddy, who appeared in the only official art for the sequel released to this point.

This upgraded version of the series' primary animatronic antagonist first debuts in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 video game, appearing as a rebuilt and even more deadly take on the leader of the franchise's adorable yet creepy robotic band.

The upcoming sequel could also include proper seed-setting for the future. Recent reporting suggested the FNAF team has plans for a trilogy of movies. This likely means that the upcoming FNAF 2 will not only further the story from the first film, but potentially set up some sort of bigger conflict for a potential FNAF 3.

FNAF 2 scares its way into theaters on December 5.