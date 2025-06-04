Horror Fans Get Excited, FNAF 2 Movie Promises To Fix The Biggest Criticism From The First Movie

Horror fans rejoice as the minds behind Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (aka the FNAF 2 movie) promised the new film would make good on one of the biggest critics from the first movie. Following the success of the first FNAF movie, Blumhouse Pictures was quick to greenlight as the second film, once again transporting audiences to the horror-tinged world of the beloved Five Nights at Freddy's games.

Blumhouse Pictures president Jason Blum quelled fans' fears about the FNAF 2 movie, promising they have taken some of the critiques of the first movie to hear. One of the most significant points of contention with the Josh Hutcherson-led first FNAF movie was that it did not lean hard enough on the franchise's horror roots, feeling like a tamed-down experience compared to the source material.

Well, Blum has assured audiences they will not make that mistake again. In a recent appearance at CCXP Mexico (via Deducer on X), Blum promised that on the first movie, they "took lots of criticism" in how it handled its scarier moments, but they have "implement[ed] all that in the sequel:"

"We took lots of the criticism saying it was not scary, lacked blood or strong scenes, we decided to implement all that in the sequel."

This will be an exciting prospect for those who thought the first movie felt like it had training wheels on despite dipping its toes into the horror waters.

FNAF 2 will once again be directed by Emma Tammi, the director of the first movie, and written by Scott Cawthorne, the creator of the mega-hit video game franchise on which the films are based.

The movie will again focus on Josh Hutcherson's Mike Schmidt, a nighttime security guard for hire who contends with a series of terrifying haunted animatronics (read more about the new animatronics in FNAF 2 here). Hutcherson will be joined by Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard to round out this spine-tingling sequel.

Is Getting Scarier a Good Idea for FNAF 2?

One of the reasons the first FNAF movie succeeded to the level that it did, aside from being based on an ultra-viral video game franchise, was that it was easily accessible to a wide variety of audiences.

While some of Blumhouse's other fare may be a bit scary for certain moviegoers, FNAF served as an entry point, taming things down just a tad to allow a broader audience to enjoy its supernatural story.

However, that also alienated the horror die-hards who were hoping for some bloody fun that they did not get in the first movie. Surely, there is a happy medium the team at Blumhouse can find for the sequel, stepping up the scares while also remaining true to the franchise's more broadly appealing roots.

It will be interesting to see what this could possibly do for the FNAF movie's rating. The first film was notably PG-13, but if the sequel gets a little more hardcore, that could push it to an R.

This prospect may be exciting to some fans, but to others, it could mean they do not get to see the FNAF sequel despite loving the first.

There have been a few particularly creepy teases for the FNAF sequel, potentially meaning the movie could be headed for scarier horizons. One can only hope the studio does not turn its back on those who did not have issues with the first movie's toned-down nature in the first place.