FNAF 2 Movie Popcorn Buckets & Merch from AMC, Cinemark & Regal Unveiled (Photos)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (FNAF 2) is ramping up its marketing by introducing various popcorn buckets that will be available in theaters across the United States. The upcoming sequel will unleash Freddy Fazbear and the other deadly animatronics into the public (including Freddy, Foxy, and Chica), not confined inside Freddy's Fazbear Pizza. Set one year after the events of the first film, FNAF 2 reunites Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) and Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lail) as they navigate Abby's efforts to reconnect with her animatronic friends.

Given that the anticipation for FNAF 2 is high, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are going all in to deliver a memorable big-screen outing for the video game adaptation. For example, Universal Studios Hollywood showcased a stunning Freddy Fazbear-themed experience for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Directed by Emma Tammi, with a script written by Scott Cawthon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Wayne Knight, Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, and Teo Briones. The sequel is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, December 5, 2025.

FNAF 2 Movie Popcorn Bucket Guide & Photos

AMC

AMC Theatres is joining the Five Nights at Freddy's hype by releasing an incredible yet straightforward Freddy Fazbear popcorn bucket with a removable head that has a light-up feature. A standard popcorn bucket featuring the designs of the sequel is also available, but AMC is taking it a step further by adding a mystery topper featuring characters from the movie with every purchase. The theater chain also features a Mr. Cupcake bottle with movable eyes.

AMC has yet to assign a price point for these popcorn buckets, but they are confirmed to be made available starting on December 5, 2025.

AMC

Regal

Regal is pulling out all the stops to showcase a stunning popcorn bucket for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. The bucket transforms into a miniature performance stage from Freddy's Fazbear Pizza, complete with toy animatronics from the movie.

The chain's FNAF 2 Collectible Combo includes a popcorn tin and a collectible cup with a 3D character lid. Similar to AMC, the price point has yet to be revealed.

Regal

Cinemark

While Cinemark also has a "stage" popcorn bucket similar to what Regal will release to the public, what makes its line of collectibles stand out is the Freddy popcorn container, which shows Freddy Fazbear carrying boxes of pizza.

The Cinemark exclusive popcorn bucket is priced at $34.95, while the stage popcorn container costs $59.95. Meanwhile, the standard popcorn tin can be purchased for $15, and the 44 oz. souvenir cup is $7.75.

Cinemark

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters offers a wide variety of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 collectibles, including the Freddy's Pizzeria Stage Bucket. This stage popcorn bucket, priced at $59.99, features a giant 270 oz. illuminated popcorn bucket featuring the toy animatronics on stage (eerily similar to what Regal and Cinemark have).

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters also offers a unique FNAF 2 popcorn bucket by showcasing an interactive and speaking bucket with an illuminating screen. This is priced at $34.99.

Marcus Theaters

This FNAF 2 Freddy Drink Bottle, priced at $25.99, is a 32 oz. sculpted drink bottle that resembles the titular animatronic.

Marcus Theaters

This square, embossed popcorn bucket from Marcus Theaters (currently priced at $6.99) showcased the toy animatronics against a black exterior.

Marcus Theaters

This officially licensed popcorn bucket makes a perfect addition to the collection of any diehard Five Nights at Freddy's fan.

Marcus Theaters

One last addition to Marcus Theaters' FNAF 2 merchandise is this stunning 32 oz. claw arcade machine tumbler (priced at $19.99), featuring an animatronic cupcake suspended inside and surrounded by colorful prizes that may hide something darker.