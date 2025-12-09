FNAF 2 Movie's Charlotte Emily Has 1 Major Change from the Games

Charlotte Emily is introduced in live-action in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, but her character has some differences from her counterpart in the game. The Blumhouse-produced sequel ups the ante of the original movie, taking the action to the original Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, which is filled with a range of new Withered and Toy animatronics. In its adaptation of Scott Cawthon's second FNAF game, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 also brings to life one of the key characters, Charlotte.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by Emma Tammi and stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, Piper Rubio as Abby, and Matthew Lillard as William Afton. The movie was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Who Is Charlotte In FNAF 2 Movie?

Universal

Charlotte, played by Audrey Lynn-Marie, is a young girl introduced in the opening of Five Nights at Freddy's 2. She is depicted as a loner and an outsider, obsessed with the Marionette at the original Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, with some children referring to it as her "spirit parent." A young Vanessa Afton is shown to be one of Charlotte's only friends while at the Pizzeria. Charlotte later dies in a bloody affair at the Pizzeria, which leads to the location shutting down.

Twenty years later, Charlotte's spirit possesses the Marionette and is kept at bay by a music box made by her father, Henry Emily (Skeet Ulrich). She is finally freed when Lisa (McKenna Grace) and the Spectral Scoopers are let into the Pizzeria, and she can possess Lisa and escape her prison, enacting her plan for vengeance.

Unlike Charlotte Emily from the games, Charlotte in FNAF 2 is intent on getting revenge, and sets the other animatronics loose upon the town with orders to kill any adults.

And Who Is Charlotte Emily In Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Game?

The Marionette in FNAF

Charlotte Emily is a direct adaptation of the character of the same name in the second FNAF game. Charlotte is the daughter of Henry, who also happens to be the creative partner of William Afton and one of the co-creators of the original animatronics, which gives her a connection to the villain from the start.

Charlotte is the spirit housed within the Marionette/puppet in the second game, and is one of the antagonists for the player. The puppet will remain captive in its gift box as long as the player remembers to wind the music box.

In the lore of the animatronics, the Marionette is the conductor, and similarly, in the games, Charlotte is responsible for guiding children's souls into new animatronics after they die.

How Did Charlotte Die In FNAF 2 Movie Vs. Game?

Charlotte's deaths in the FNAF 2 movie and game differ slightly. In the game, Charlotte is revealed to have been killed by William Afton after she is locked outside of the Pizzeria, leading many to theorize she may have been Afton's first victim. Charlotte is found by the Puppet animatronic, but due to the rain, its technology is disabled, allowing her spirit to possess it.

In the second FNAF film, Charlotte is the only one to witness William Afton, in his Springtrap suit, kidnapping a child in the Pizzeria. After asking several parents around the Pizzeria to help and being brushed off, Charlotte decides to venture into the halls of the Pizzeria herself to help the little boy.

Charlotte succeeds in rescuing the boy, who Afton has drugged, but while carrying him out of the back rooms, Afton sneaks up on Charlotte and stabs her, leaving her to bleed out on the stage. Charlotte's body falls through the trap door and into the arms of the Marionette, where her spirit is transferred.

Another difference between Charlotte's portrayals in the films and games is that in the game, she is depicted as a kind-hearted and selfless young girl. While this remains true of Charlotte in the opening of FNAF 2, by the time the main story kicks off 20 years later, Charlotte's nature has turned vengeful, and she is motivated to kill the adults and get revenge for their negligence.