'FNAF 2' Movie Unveils First Look at The Puppet (And He Looks Great)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is bringing the game's creepy The Puppet aka Marionette to life, and new promotional imagery has revealed the character's full design. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (FNAF 2) is the second movie in the franchise from Blumhouse, adapting Scott Cawthon's popular children's horror games. FNAF 2 is upping the ante with an array of new animatronics and fan-favorite character appearances.

One such highly anticipated character is The Puppet, an animatronic and the prize vendor at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. The first glimpse of the Marionette was revealed in the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, where the character's long, black fingers could be seen creeping up in the background behind Elizabeth (Vanessa Shelly).

Universal

A close-up on Elizabeth in the trailer also revealed the black-and-white clown-like face of the Marionette, blurred in the background behind her.

Universal

New imagery from a press event promoting Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has provided a close-up look at the Marionette's complete design in the live-action film. The Direct was able to attend the event and take pictures of the new marketing materials, which reveal that the Marionette will appear very close to its design in the games.

The Direct

In the game, the character is often depicted emerging from within a music box, which also serves to control the Marionette. The same will seemingly be seen in the FNAF 2 film as the promo images show the Marionette waving from within a gift box.

The Direct

Staying true to the character's original design, the Marionette in FNAF 2 has a black and white striped outfit, with three long fingers, and a smiling clown face with red cheeks and black eyes.

The Direct

The Marionette is depicted as part of Freddy Fazbear's gang, wielding a conductor's baton, alongside Freddy, Foxy, Bonnie, and Chica.

The Marionette

This imagery proves that the film is making very few changes to the Marionette's design, adapting the character's spindly form and creepy face almost precisely as they are from the games.

Emma Tammi directs Five Nights at Freddy's 2 with Jason Blum producing. Cast members Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Shelly, Matthew Lillard, and Piper Rubio reprise their roles as the story continues to unravel the mystery surrounding the haunted animatronics at a new Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria location. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

What Role Will the Marionette Play in FNAF 2?

In the FNAF games, the Marionette is one of the more dangerous antagonists. In the second game, players are tasked with monitoring the security cameras, but are also given the additional task of keeping the music box wound up. Failure to do so will result in the Marionette leaving the music box and stalking the player. It can not be fooled by devices like the Freddy mask or flashlight, meaning if the Marionette reaches the player, it's an instant failure.

It's easy to see how some of these elements will be translated into scares in the second Five Nights at Freddy's film. The Marionette's emergence from its music box, along with the chilling tunes the box emits, will no doubt make for a terrifying sequence. The hints at the Marionette stalking Elizabeth in the trailer already suggest it will be a chilling presence throughout the film and will possibly be one of the most dangerous animatronics the group will encounter.

Like the other animatronics, the Marionette is possessed by the spirit of a murdered child, which will likely play into the story of the second film. However, the puppet will not be the only dangerous new character audiences meet in FNAF 2, with the Toy animatronics (like Mangle) and Withered animatronics also set to make an appearance in the sequel.