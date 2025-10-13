Disney+ never should've canceled these three science fiction shows because of their interesting premise and bold stories. Disney+ is no stranger to cancelling several original shows due to factors such as not becoming an immediate hit, low viewership, and bad audience reception. Sometimes, these cancellations don't help shows that need several seasons to showcase their grand story.

Some of the original shows that Disney+ has canceled over the years include The Mysterious Benedict Society, Just Beyond, Turner & Hooch, and Big Shot. With a long list of canceled shows, some fans claim that some science-fiction shows deserve a second lease of life.

Every Disney+ Sci-Fi Show That Deserves a Second Chance

American Born Chinese

Disney+

Based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name, American Born Chinese follows the story of Jin Wang (played by The Karate Kid star Ben Wang) as he becomes entangled with the world-saving mission of the hidden son of Sun Wukong (the mythical Monkey King), who disguises himself as a student in his school.

American Born Chinese should not have been canceled because it already has a strong Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 94% and an 81% audience score. It also perfectly encapsulated a fitting representation of Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, and the show's cancellation effectively sent the wrong message. It also didn't help that the show ended on a massive cliffhanger after Jin Wang's actions opened the floodgates for a larger mythological conflict against the Bull Demon King.

The Acolyte

Disney+

The Acolyte was Star Wars' first deep dive into the High Republic era on the small screen, but it didn't live up to its potential due to several factors, such as its lazy writing, lack of complex characters, and some inconsistencies with Star Wars lore (read more about some of the fan complaints about The Acolyte).

Despite its issues and low viewership, Disney+ should've given The Acolyte a chance to fix its issues while also allowing the series to expand on unexplored concepts within the galaxy far, far, away, such as doubling down on Sith's origins, Qimir's secrets, and the cracks within the Jedi Order that slowly led to its downfall.

It would've been great to witness The Acolyte resolve its cliffhanger by further showing Qimir's backstory and achieve its storytelling potential by creating more stories set in the High Republic era (which could even lead to more potential spinoffs).

Willow

Disney+

Willow continues the story of the 1988 movie of the same name. It follows a grown-up version of Elora Danan (the infant seen in the film's ending) as she takes on her prophesied mission to confront and eventually defeat Bavmorda. A new group of heroes must protect Elora from certain doom while under Willow Ufgood's guidance.

Despite receiving a 90% audience score, Disney+ canceled Willow in September 2023 due to low viewership and high production costs. However, in the same report from Deadline, Willow creator Jon Kasdan clarified that Willow is still on pause rather than being canceled, confirming that Season 2 has been written while hoping that it could eventually be made at some point in the future.

Aside from the confirmation that the script for Season 2 has already been completed, many believe Willow should not have been canceled because it could have been the perfect introduction for fans who did not see the original 1988 movie. The series has an incredible cast of up-and-coming stars, and it embraces a perfect combination of nostalgia and a fresh story that could've led to more exciting possibilities for the franchise.