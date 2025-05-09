Karate Kid Legends Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

2025's Karate Kid: Legends is approaching its theatrical release date, with critics sharing strong but mixed reactions to the new movie ahead of its debut. Coming to the big screen for the first time since 2010, the Karate Kid franchise hopes to bring in a fresh generation of fans after finding new levels of success in the streaming realm on Netflix.

Critics shared their initial reactions to Karate Kid: Legends on X after watching the film for the first time. These reactions are quite strong in nature, with critics appreciating the charm and simplicity it delivers, while criticizing the movie for not being very creative and having a few technical issues.

Joaquín Teodoro explained how the movie was "more of an excuse to bring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio together" than to bring something new to the long-standing franchise. Describing it as "simple," he offered comparisons to the original Karate Kid as well:

"'Karate Kid: Legends' is more of an excuse to bring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio together on screen than adding anything new to the franchise. It's like a modern-day remake of the original 'Karate Kid' to appeal to new generations. Simple and effective."

Miguel Araiza saw the good and bad of the movie, enjoying watching it while also lamenting the "ridiculous clichés, absurd conveniences, terrible editing, and confusing pacing:"

"'Karate Kid: Legends' is filled with ridiculous clichés, absurd conveniences, terrible editing, and confusing pacing. And yet, as a huge fan of the franchise, I have to say I had a good time watching it. It survives on the charm of Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, whose vibrant chemistry keeps the film afloat in its weakest moments."

Admitting that it is "not a good movie by any stretch of the imagination," he praised the "charm and silly essence" fans have loved from both The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai over the years:

"It's not a good movie by any stretch of the imagination, but it retains the charming, silly essence that fans of 'The Karate Kid' and 'Cobra Kai' have grown to love, and for many, that will be enough. If that doesn't sound like something you're in the mood for, there are far better offerings in theaters right now that deserve your attention."

"Karate Kid: Legends is very entertaining from start to finish," according to @DrakeWayne2248, but he pointed out the lack of development from the film's villain and female characters:

"'Karate Kid: Legends' is very entertaining from start to finish, its frenetic pace and familiar plot will leave fans of the saga happy. Little development of the villain and female characters, but it is compensated by good cinematography, action and charisma of the protagonist. If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Pablo Robles pointed out how formulaic Legends is and how it uses nostalgia to a fault. However, he credited the cast for their "charming charisma" while also noting the humor and the fights as a highlight entertainment-wise:

"'Karate Kid: Legends' follows the same formula as the franchise, with all its clichés to appeal to nostalgia. Even with that, the charming charisma of its cast, the humor, and the fights, make the film a mere entertainment product that seeks nothing more. That said, the editing seems terrible to me."

Unfortunately, Hollywood Handle was far harsher in its review, dubbing Legends as "one of the worst films in the franchise" while saying it wastes both Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio:

"'Karate Kid: Legends' is one of the worst films in the franchise. It’s super rushed, formulaic, soulless, and wastes Jackie and Ralph’s character in every way possible."

Following the efforts of Cobra Kai (set in the same universe as The Karate Kid), Karate Kid: Legends will bring together characters from both franchises for another big-screen epic on May 30. Starring Ben Wang (Li Fong), Jackie Chan (Mr. Han), and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), this film will center on Li Fong as young kung fu prodigy who moves to New York City and enters a karate competition to help a friend in need.

Will Early Reviews Get Fans to See Karate Kid: Legends?

Considering this is the first Karate Kid movie in well over a decade, fans have high expectations for what this film can do behind a cast of franchise veterans and high-profile newcomers. While Legends seems to do everything it can to utilize Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio as much as possible, critics were conflicted on how that and the rest of the story worked coherently alongside each other.

At its heart, the Karate Kid franchise has largely focused on action and heart over the last 40 years, which is what fans are hoping to see from the latest addition to the saga.

This is especially the case after six seasons of work on Netflix's Cobra Kai made such significant steps in pushing the narrative forward through supporting characters. Now, the question is whether Legends can pull off the difficult tasks of pulling together everything from that show, the original franchise, and Jackie Chan's 2010 movie, and match the quality of what has come in years past.

With an all-star cast of characters and plenty of work done by Sony Pictures to promote the film, the Karate Kid fandom remains hopeful for another successful addition to the saga.