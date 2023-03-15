Disney+ Cancels Major Lucasfilm TV Show

After just one season running on Disney+, the streaming service decided to cancel one of Lucasfilm's biggest IPs in its anticipated comeback.

Lucasfilm is going through an interesting time with its development process as the studio and Disney revamp their release strategy, recently canceling a couple of major movies from the Star Wars universe.

Disney is also reportedly looking to reduce the budgets for some of its major new entries from Star Wars and Marvel in order to increase profits, while also releasing less projects per year to not oversatuate the market and keep fan reception more positive

But sometimes, even with those strategies being in place to help Disney get back to the success it saw in years past,

Willow Cancelled After 1 Disney+ Season

Lucasfilm

Deadline revealed that Disney+ will cancel the Willow series on Disney+ after only one season on the streaming service, a decision made two months after the series finished its eight-episode run on Disney+.

Even though the show was canceled, Willow remains one of Lucasfilm's most important IPs in the Disney library, which could lead to it being explored again in the future.

Currently, Lucasfilm is reassessing its big-screen film slate as the studio focuses on bringing another Star Wars adventure to theaters in the near future.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!