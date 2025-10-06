Marvel Zombies' 8 Most R Rated Moments

Disney+'s Marvel Zombies featured 9 brutal R-rated moments that were crazier, bloodier, and more violent than the rest. The MCU was synonymous with a PG-13 rating, having maintained its family-friendly branding across the Infinity Saga and even into Phase 4. That all came to an end with 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, the studio's first R-rated film, and continued in 2025 with Daredevil: Born Again and Marvel Zombies on Disney+, both of which were rated TV-MA.

Despite fears that Born Again would be Disneyfied and abandon the Netflix series' violence, the Daredevil revival proved to be just as violent as ever. Marvel Zombies has followed in its footsteps and become a massive success on Disney+, taking advantage of its TV-MA rating to tear apart its heroes and undead in gory fashion.

While Marvel Zombies is filled with blood, gore, and violence, 12 brutal moments stick out beyond the rest in Disney+'s latest R-rated series:

Red Guardian Crushes Captain America

Marvel Animation

David Harbour's Red Guardian has spent his life eager to fight Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, seeing himself on equal footing with his American counterpart. When the patriotic heroes finally faced off, it ended in brutal fashion as Captain America was splattered into pieces. Still, it wasn't exactly a fair fight as the Star Spangled Man only had half his undead body in Marvel Zombies.

Namor Slays a Widow

Marvel Animation

When the Zombie Namor and the Talokanil went on a massacre in the City on the Sea, some of the Red Room agents, including Sandra, who accompanied the group, reached a gory end, with one being sliced in half by the underwater villain.

John Walker Becomes Half a Man

Marvel Animation

Ironically, Wyatt Russell's John Walker followed in Steve Rogers' footsteps in the zombified reality as Namor sliced him in half aboard the City on the Sea. That said, it seems doubtful that Walker, who never became U.S. Agent in this world, became a zombie, as the former MCU prison blew up shortly later.

Ms. Marvel Shatters Namor's Skull

Marvel Animation

Ms. Marvel may be known as one of the MCU's youngest heroes, but her hardlight superpowers are no joke, as proven in Marvel Zombies. Having broken into an undead carcass in the premiere, Kamala Khan goes on to brutally explode Namor's skull, the most R-rated use of her talents to date.

Baron Zemo Gets His Comeuppance

Marvel Animation

The MCU's Raft prison got a new name in Marvel Zombies, and one of its inmates, Baron Zemo, is now king of the castle at the City on the Sea. While Zemo survived his sinking safehaven's destruction, Zemo promptly followed suit with his righthandman, John Walker, as his heart was literally ripped out.

Death Dealer Gets Dealt a Hand

Marvel Animation

Most MCU fans probably don't remember Death Dealer from Shang-Chi, who was a high-ranking warrior for Wenwu's Ten Rings. Surprisingly, Death Dealer is back in Marvel Zombies and friends with Randall Park's Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man, only to be brutalized by an undead Asgardian during a massacre.

Jimmy Woo's Gruesome End

Marvel Animation

Once again, as part of the bloody zombified Asgardian massacre, Randall Park's Jimmy Woo was torn to shreds by a horde of the Norse undead. While his death may not be shown as gruesomely as others in Marvel Zombies, the implication is undeniable that it was a brutal, bloody, and agonizing moment.

Hulk & Thor's Rematch Gets Bloody

Marvel Animation

Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk have a standing rivalry in the MCU going back to The Avengers, and, even with the God of Thunder recast for Marvel Zombies, they just fought again in brutal fashion.

At the season finale's climax, Zombie Thor, fresh off a defeat from Scarlet Witch, had his skull crushed by an Infinity Stone-buffed Hulk.

BONUS: Another Widow Bites the Dust

Marvel Animation

Denise was another Red Room agent who fell victim to Zombie Namor's wrath, as her blood was splattered everywhere in the midst of the massacre.

BONUS: Spider-Man Goes R-Rated

Marvel Animation

In the midst of Marvel Zombies' finale battle, Spider-Man stuck his webs to a horde of the undead and decapitated them in brutal, bloody fashion. Not only is this far more violent than anything seen before in Spider-Man media, but it also demonstrates just how strong the web-slinger is when he isn't holding back.

BONUS: Blade Knight Shows Off His Skills

Marvel Animation

While Blade finally boarded the MCU in Marvel Zombies, he wasn't played by Mahershala Ali, nor was he a traditional adaptation. This Eric Brooks became the Fist of Khonshu and Blade Knight, ultimately showcasing his swordsmanship precision as he sliced a shrunken-down Zombie Hank Pym in mid-air.

BONUS: Valkyrie Tears Through the Wasp

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies briefly led fans to believe that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie met her demise in Episode 4 as she was stomped on by a giant Janet Van Dyne. But that wasn't the case, as she burrowed her way up the giant hero's skeleton and emerged to spray blood everywhere from her skull.