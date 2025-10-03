It's the End of an Era for Chris Hemsworth's Thor

The MCU's latest Disney+ series ends a 14-year-long era for Chris Hemsworth's Thor. While Hemsworth's hero has been absent for three years since Thor: Love and Thunder, fans don't have long to wait to see him again. The God of Thunder will rejoin Earth's Mightiest Heroes with a starring role in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, facing off with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The actor has already wrapped production on Avengers 5, and it remains unclear whether he will be back from Secret Wars or if his bitter fate has been sealed.

But before then, Thor officially turned with an unfortunate twist in Marvel Zombies, a four-episode animated series taking place in an alternate, post-apocalyptic Earth. The God of Thunder appeared in the third episode, but Chris Hemsworth did not play him, marking the first time that the hero appeared in a Marvel Studios production not portrayed by the 42-year-old star. Actor Greg Furman replaced Hemsworth as the voice of Thor in Marvel Zombies, despite the Australian actor even voicing his character in multiple seasons of the animated What If...?, to which Marvel Zombies is a spin-off/sequel.

Marvel Animation

Despite never appearing on Disney+ in live-action, Hemsworth has been entirely on board with the MCU's streaming front. Not only has he voiced Thor in six What If...? episodes, but he even voiced Throg with a secret Loki cameo.

This ends an era of Thor being played by Hemsworth in all his Marvel Studios appearances from 2011 to 2025. The MCU veteran has racked up 11 superhero credits as Thor up until now, including cameos, post-credit scenes, and his upcoming role in next year's Avengers: Doomsday:

Thor

The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Doctor Strange (mid-credits scene)

(mid-credits scene) Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki (cameo)

(cameo) Thor: Love & Thunder

Avengers: Doomsday

While Thor will officially play a significant role in Doomsday, the actor's fate beyond that is uncertain, as he remains unconfirmed for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Recently, there have been rumors that Thor could be killed off in the next Avengers movies, setting Hemsworth up for MCU retirement after over 15 years. Hemsworth's potential plans to exit the MCU may explain his absence from Marvel Zombies, which is a surprise given he returned for a What If...? Season 3 last year, reprising his role as Party Thor.

Alternatively, the explanation behind Hemsworth's absence may come down to scheduling, or Thor's role may be too minor to justify bringing in the busy actor.

As Marvel Zombies takes place in an alternate universe in which Thor hasn't appeared before now, even in the "What If...Zombies?!" episode, this doesn't mark a true recast but rather the debut of a new Variant played by Furman instead.

Just because Hemsworth skipped out on Marvel Zombies doesn't mean the rest of the MCU cast will be, as nine actors will officially return for the Disney+ series, including Elizabeth Olsen, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Iman Vellani, and more.

What Comes Next for the MCU's Thor?

Marvel Studios

Fans may be waiting a while to see what Thor's role will involve in Avengers: Doomsday, but he is coming back with a design change as his coach confirmed he "won't be as big as Love and Thunder" on his return.

Thor was at the forefront of Infinity War and Endgame, and it looks increasingly likely he will be again soon, perhaps as a member of the new Avengers team formed by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, aka Captain America.

Furthermore, there have been rumors that Thor 5 is being planned with a new director to replace Taika Waititi after the Love and Thunder backlash. That said, it won't become clear whether that is on the table until after Avengers 5, as Thor is a real contender to be the 2026 blockbuster's big casualty.