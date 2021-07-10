Loki Director Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Secret Cameo In New Episode

Episode 5 of Loki, titled "Journey Into Mystery," delivered quite the rollercoaster ride of a story with the God of Mischief stuck in The Void and having to work with multiple Variants of himself that survived in other realities.

Through all of this, Tom Hiddleston’s lead is set to face challenges he’s never seen before alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, and it’s going to be thrilling to find out exactly what he’s up against.

Marvel Studios has also found a way to deliver on fan experiences and Easter eggs throughout its run on Disney+, which was taken to new levels in “Journey Into Mystery.” This episode not only brought a crashed Thanos-copter to life but also delivered a living, breathing Throg for a few seconds of screen time as Loki and his new teammates went into hiding.

The Frog of Thunder trying desperately to reach another version of his hammer Mjolnir was certainly one of the episode's highlights, even considering how quickly the amphibian came and went.

However, this cameo’s top-tier status goes to even another level thanks to the reveal of who voiced the role.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH'S SECRET LOKI ROLE

Marvel

Loki director Kate Herron revealed on the For All Nerds show, via Twitter, that MCU star Chris Hemsworth had an uncredited role as the voice actor for Throg in Episode 5.

While discussing the Easter eggs such as the Thanos-copter that were included in the episode, Herron slyly mentioned that the team "recorded Chris Hemsworth" for the voice for the Frog of Thunder.

"Throg, obviously, getting him in [was great]. And we recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. We recorded him for that, that’s new recording. That’s a whole new recording, not recycled, he recorded that!"

Marvel

Hemsworth didn't have any speaking lines as Throg, though he did provide an audible yell as the frog was attempting to escape his jar.

GOD-TIER MCU CAMEO ALERT

Yes, this may be a show about the adoptive brother of Thor. And, yes, this is the first project that has largely focused on the God of Mischief with only mentions of the current King of Asgard.

Nevertheless, this is possibly one of the most entertaining cameos the MCU has ever delivered looking at how likely nobody saw this coming.

Chris Hemsworth became a global icon by bringing Thor Odinson to the big screen in 2011, continuing over the years to rack up seven starring appearances in the three Thor movies and four Avengers outings thus far. This even marks his second MCU cameo role after showing up in the mid-credits scene of 2016’s Doctor Strange, which was a key part of the first act in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Hemsworth is one of the most notable actors from the MCU’s earliest days to stick with the franchise, having already lined up for roles in this year’s What If…? and next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Of all his MCU projects to date, this may be the most fun one now that fans know he put the time in to voice an amphibious version of the Asgardian hero. Throg may have only been an Easter egg, but it could very well be one of the most high-profile Easter eggs in MCU history.

Episode 5 of Loki is now available to stream on Disney+. Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor in What If…? starting on August 11 and Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022.