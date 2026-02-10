The Housemaid 2: Deleted Scene Sets Up Return Of Major Character (Watch)

Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid sequel is reportedly bringing back one star, and a deleted scene would have teased his major role to come. The Housemaid became a surprise sensation in December 2025, grossing over $350 million on a low $35 million budget. In turn, star Sydney Sweeney finally has her own franchise, as Deadline reported just weeks later as Lionsgate is moving forward with a sequel for a 2026 production start. The report stated that director Paul Feig, writer Rebecca Sonnenshine, and Sweeney are uniting for the follow-up, with co-star Michele Morrone also "looking to reprise."

PEOPLE shared an exclusive deleted scene from The Housemaid, set at the end, as Michele Morrone's Enzo approached Sydney Sweeney's Millie after the funeral of Brandon Sklenar's Andrew Winchester. The Housemaid's alternate ending teased Enzo's return in the upcoming sequel as he told Millie he would "always be around, creeping around."

Lionsgate

The deleted scene would have brought Enzo back into the fray to set up his future in the franchise, as he wasn't seen again in the present day after he was fired by an enraged Andrew, missing out on the final confrontation.

Those familiar with The Housemaid novels will already know that Sweeney's Millie and Morrone's Enzo will be back for the sequel. Sadly, as the story pivots to a twisted new family, Douglas and Wendy Garrick, fans shouldn't expect Amanda Seyfried to reprise Nina Winchester in the follow-up.

The full deleted scene can be seen below:

Enzo's Role in The Housemaid Sequels Explained

Some may be aware that The Housemaid was adapted from a 2022 novel by Freida McFadden. That novel's success led to two sequels, The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid is Watching, with a short story, The Housemaid's Wedding, released afterward, which takes place between the latter two books.

Enzo plays a major role in all four of The Housemaid stories, stepping up from a supporting role to a central protagonist. The mysterious Italian landscaper and the housemaid with a murderous past strike up a partnership to save women from their abusive husbands, as well as a romance of their own.

The Housemaid made some major changes to the book's ending, which similarly teased Millie's new endeavor to protect women from abusive relationships, but also unveiled her partnership with Enzo. In general, the mysterious groundskeeper has a much larger role on the page than on the big screen, where he was reduced to a behind-the-scenes player, but that could all change in the sequel.