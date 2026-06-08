The Batman 2: Robert Pattinson Is Right About How Robin's Sidekick Role Could Make DC's 2027 Sequel Movie Even Better

The Batman 2 star Robert Pattinson has some exciting ideas about how his movie could feature Robin. The sequel to Pattinson's first Batman story is finally in production, bringing director Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader back to the big screen on October 1, 2027. While a live-action Robin has not appeared in this film series or any over the last few decades, the franchise's leading star seems to think he would be a good addition.

In 2022, ahead of The Batman's release in theaters, star Robert Pattinson expressed his hope to see Robin join his movies. Asked about the prospects of Robin coming into play at a panel event (covered by Collider), he made it clear that the character "has to be 13" years old. Pointing out his love of the 1988 A Death in the Family storyline, he also explained how "people are so scared of it" but that he thinks it would be "a really fun addition:"

"Yeah, but he has to be 13. That's the only way I'll accept it. No, I love 'Death in the Family' and stuff, but I think it'd be so cool. Also people are so scared of it, but it's kind of exciting. I think it would be a really fun addition."

DC Comics

As of writing, neither DC Studios nor Matt Reeves has confirmed plans to bring any version of Robin into The Batman - Part II. DC Studios continues working to get The Brave and the Bold off the ground in the main timeline DCU, which is expected to pit Bruce Wayne alongside his son, Damian, and more of the classic Bat-family from DC Comics.

Long after Pattinson's comments, Matt Reeves confirmed almost a dozen cast members for The Batman 2 as production got underway. This included actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, and he also revealed some surprises, including Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch.

The Batman 2 will be the latest addition to DC Studios' Elseworlds slate of movies, which takes place outside the main timeline (including Superman, Supergirl, Clayface, and more). Plot details have not been confirmed yet.

How Robin's Potential Inclusion Could Impact The Batman 2

DC Studios

With so much new information about The Batman 2 revealed since these quotes, the question becomes how Robin could be brought into this franchise.

Robin would help balance out some of the darker elements of this movie, including the Dent family's introduction and potentially shady political changes in Gotham. Having Robin in play could ground Bruce Wayne as he navigates those new adjustments in his home city, especially if he's the age Pattinson wants him to be, giving his hero a different kind of scene partner than any in the first movie.

With the sequel also taking place at Christmastime, the story may have an opportunity to introduce even more of the Bat-family alongside a potential Robin. More Bat-family characters coming in during the holidays would give the movie a lighter feel and could help build the close bond between Batman and Robin more quickly for future movies. Either way, even if Robin comes into The Batman 2 in a more limited capacity, his impact would be immeasurable.