The Batman 2 Will Replace the First Movie's Main Villain

Matt Reeves' The Batman 2 is set to change course in one direction from the first movie, replacing the main villain. This franchise first hit the big screen in 2022, giving Robert Pattinson's hero a few notable antagonists to face as he dove into his second year fighting crime in Gotham City. While plot details remain unclear for the upcoming sequel, anticipation is building to see who will give the Caped Crusader trouble this time around.

The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves discussed his plan for the sequel's villain. Speaking with Josh Horowitz at the Emmy Awards in September 2025, he noted that he is picking a villain that "digs...into his past and his life," while noting it was somebody who has "never really been done in a movie before:"

"Picking the right villain that digs... into his past and his life, that was what sort of drove that discussion, and I won't tell you where we ended up but I'm super excited about it. I will say it's never really been done in a movie before."

After the first film featured villains like Paul Dano's Riddler and Colin Farrell's Penguin, the sequel is expected to take a new look into Batman lore that has not been seen in the character's past movies. Ahead are a few of the villains confirmed or rumored to be part of the new story when the movie is released on October 1, 2027.

All 6 Potential Villains in The Batman 2

Harvey Dent

DC Comics

Having already appeared in multiple Batman movies, Harvey Dent is confirmed to be part of Matt Reeves' The Batman 2. The role will reportedly be played by Sebastian Stan, who will make his DC debut after spending the last 15 years playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the MCU for Marvel Studios.

Considering this will be Harvey Dent's first time appearing or being mentioned in this franchise, it is unclear if or when he will become his villainous alter-ego, Two-Face. Usually depicted as one of Bruce Wayne's close friends and allies, this relationship changes after the accident that burns off half of Dent's face, forcing him to become a villain.

Dent is unlikely to be this movie's main antagonist, as this arc was done previously through Aaron Eckhart's portrayal in 2008's The Dark Knight. Even so, he is still sure to be an important piece of the plot as Stan and Pattinson's characters build an early bond.

Gilda Dent

Warner Bros. Animation

The Batman 2 will bring a second Dent into play, introducing the first live-action depiction of Harvey's longtime partner, Gilda Dent. Some reports indicate that this character is the one MCU veteran Scarlett Johansson will play after spending over a decade playing Marvel's Black Widow.

In the comics, Gilda is no slouch as a villain, often characterized by the tragic love she feels for her husband. She is also revealed to be the original "Holiday" serial killer in Batman: The Long Halloween, committing murders on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas to help her husband.

Gilda has never appeared in a live-action Batman movie, making her a logical choice for a villain who aligns with what Reeves has said. She would also be one of the only female villains Batman has faced on camera, a list that includes Marion Cotillard's Talia Al Ghul (The Dark Knight Rises) and Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy (Batman & Robin).

The Joker

Warner Bros.

A short scene at the end of The Batman introduced this universe's take on the Joker, who showed up in a cell at Arkham Asylum next to Paul Dano's Riddler. The iconic Batman villain is played by Barry Keoghan, making him the fifth actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime in the last 40 years.

Apart from a deleted scene that centered on Pattinson's Batman visiting the Joker in prison, the character has about a minute of screentime in this story, during which his face is mostly in shadow. Surprisingly, he has now been confirmed to play a role in The Batman 2, but it is still unclear how significant that role will be.

Considering how often the Joker has been used in movies, as he is known as Batman's most notable antagonist, he is unlikely to be this movie's main villain. However, Reeves may decide to go a different route and give him new storylines that have not been explored.

The Penguin

Warner Bros.

Reeves included Oz Cobblepott in The Batman as Carmine Falcone's chief lieutenant, making him one of the movie's supporting villains. The role was brought to life by Colin Farrell, who made the role a career-defining one in HBO Max's The Penguin in 2024.

According to reports, Oz will be back for The Batman 2, giving Farrell a chance to add a new chapter to his story as an adversary for Pattinson's Batman. This movie will give him life after Falcone was killed at the end of the original film, and he is sure to be even more dangerous moving forward.

While the Penguin should not be expected to star as the main antagonist of the next movie, his return is sure to shake things up in Gotham as he gains more power.

The Court of Owls

DC Comics

While not officially confirmed to appear, rumors indicate that Matt Reeves may bring the Court of Owls into action for his next DC movie. This would be the group's first time ever appearing in a live-action Batman film.

The Court of Owls is a secret society composed of Gotham City’s oldest, wealthiest families, who have controlled the city for centuries through political influence and murder. The group uses undead and highly trained assassins called Talons to kill their enemies, causing massive chaos in Gotham.

The Court was first theorized to appear in the movie after its working title, "Semper Vigilans" ("Always Watchful"), was revealed. It would also fit Reeves' claim that this movie's villain is something new, while adding to the corruption in this version of Gotham that was a focus in the first film.

Hush

DC Comics

Amid rumors about The Batman 2, chatter teased a potential appearance by one of Batman's more underutilized villains, Hush. Also known as Thomas Elliot, the villain is known in the comics for manipulating other Batman villains into a personal vendetta against Bruce Wayne and for using identity theft to ruin Bruce's life.

While the character is not yet cast or confirmed, he would bring a twist to the story unseen in a Batman movie.