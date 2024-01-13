Max Abruptly Removes Iconic Batman Movies

Max's streaming offerings are shaking up to start 2024, including the abrupt removal of two Batman films.

A large collection of DC and Extended Universe films are now available on Netflix, while simultaneously available to watch on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max.

These films include The Batman, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, and many more DC hits. However, some DC projects are swiftly being taken off Max, including two Batman classics.

Max Removes 2 Beloved Batman Movies

DC

Two iconic Batman films, Batman (1966) and Batman (1989), have been swiftly removed by Max. While the 1966 version leaving Max was previously announced, Michael Keaton's 1989 iteration being removed comes as a surprise.

This marks the second removal of Batman '89, which left (then called) HBO Max previously in early 2022.

The news is particularly disheartening for fans, considering Keaton's recent return as Batman in last year's The Flash, which can still be streamed on Max.

Max is No Longer the Home of DC

Similar to the Disney+ experience for Marvel (more specifically MCU) fans, Max has been a one-stop shop for all things DC. However, with the streaming licenses now being spread out, the streamer is losing value for comic book fans.

To begin the new year, 14 total live-action DC films are available to stream on Netflix, many of which are new and notable:

All of these are also available to stream on Max, but with Netflix being the more popular service, it lessens the value for DC fans.

Where Max makes up for it is in new releases like The Flash and Blue Beetle. However, those looking to watch the classics like Batman '89 are out of luck on Max.