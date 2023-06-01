Warner Bros. Announces First-Ever DC Superhero Movie Watch Party on Max

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service will be hosting an official watch party in celebration of The Flash film.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16, and not only will Ezra Miller's Barry Allen be front and center but he will be joined by Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne.

Trailers and TV spots already teased some scenes that Keaton's version of the Caped Crusader will be in, and one even included his famous line from 1989's Batman, "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts."

The last time the veteran actor appeared on-screen as the Dark Knight was in 1992's Batman Returns where he was at odds with Danny DeVito's Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman. As seen in a recently released clip of The Flash, the Batman star will be back in full force as he helps two Barry Allens find his world's Superman.

Max Set To Host a Batman Watch Party

The Max streaming service officially announced via Twitter that it will be putting on a watch party to get fans excited about Michael Keaton's return as Batman in the upcoming DC film, The Flash.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. PT with 1989's Batman, continuing one week later on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. PT with 1992's Batman Returns.

This celebration of Keaton's Batman will mark the first-ever watch party for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max since it launched on May 23.

Max's Twitter account did live-tweet the series finale for HBO's hit-show Succession, but it was not deemed a "watch party."

Will Max Throw More DC Watch Parties?

As previously mentioned, this upcoming event on Max will mark the first time a watch party has been held on the new streaming platform.

While this is a special occasion seeing as how Michael Keaton's last time under the cowl was over 30 years ago, it could be a hint that the streaming service will be throwing more watch parties in the future.

DC is a major property for Warner Bros. and Max, and while the DCEU era of the brand wasn't overly loved by a majority of fans, the future has never been brighter.

Under James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, all sorts of new stories will be told in an interconnected fashion.

The entire slate for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters was revealed in the past, and it is set to feature a lot of characters that fans are familiar with such as Batman and Superman.

However, there will also be some names that people won't recognize.

If there do end up being some characters from DCEU titles such as The Suicide Squad return for Gunn's new universe, it is entirely possible that Max will host more watch parties in the future.

These events could simply catch fans up on everything they need to know before a certain film or show comes out, or they could just be fun events for one of Max's biggest properties.

The Flash is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 16.