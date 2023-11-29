It was recently announced Max (Warner Bros.' streaming service) would be losing 10 films that are a part of the greater DC Universe.

This means that all of the following films will only be available on the platform until Sunday, December 31.

Despite all of the DC films being removed from Max, on December 3 the streamer is adding Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic from Cartoon Network.

It is not unusual for movies to be taken off streamers these days. Platforms such as Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, and others routinely update their offerings as streaming rights contracts come to an end.

Every film that becomes available on a streaming platform is subject to an agreed-upon time period, making it likely to leave the platform at some point. However, in recent years studios have been producing more films specifically for streaming.

Here's a look at all of the DC films that Max is removing at the end of 2023:

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: 88%

Average Audience Score: 79%

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines is the 15th installment in the DC Animated Movie Universe, focusing on Wonder Woman facing enemies from her past who unite to form Villainy Inc. Rosario Dawson voiced Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman.

The story begins with Diana saving pilot Steve Trevor, prompting her journey from Themyscira to safeguard the man's world. As the story progresses, Diana encounters challenges involving Vanessa, now Silver Swan due to the schemes of villains Doctor Poison and Doctor Cyber, and grapples with the menace of Medusa, unleashed by the nefarious group Villainy Inc.

The plot delves into Diana's sacrifices, and her efforts to reconcile with Vanessa and Hippolyta, building toward a confrontation between Wonder Woman and the true mastermind.

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 91%

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year is an animated DC film directed by Cecilia Aranovich and written by Shea Fontana based on the DC Super Hero Girls franchise.

Serving as the inaugural film in the DC Super Hero Girls franchise, it follows the students of Super Hero High as they compete for the Hero of the Year award.

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Dark Opal targets the heroes, stealing their prized possessions to create a powerful weapon, leading Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, and Bumblebee to join forces to thwart the threat posed by Eclipso and Dark Opal.

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 89%

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games is the second installment in the DC Super Hero Girls franchise, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and directed by Cecilia Aranovich.

The story follows Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Bumblebee, and Katana as they participate in the Intergalactic Games against Korugar Academy.

However, the fun event takes a dark turn when Lena Luthor seizes the opportunity to carry out her villainous plan, leading to Supergirl, Bumblebee, and Batgirl being called into action in the city to confront a threat involving three robots, including Platinum, whose creation is part of an experiment to give machines human emotions and free will.

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 75%

2018's DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis is the final installment in the DC Super Hero Girls franchise before being later rebooted.

The story unfolds when the powerful Book of Legends is stolen from Super Hero High, prompting Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee, and the Super Crew to embark on an underwater journey to Atlantis.

In Atlantis, they face formidable foes in Mera and Siren, the ocean-dwelling thieves. To recover the stolen tome and restore it to its rightful place, the DC Super Hero Girls must unite, utilizing their collective powers to navigate the challenges.

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 79%

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain is a DC animated superhero comedy film produced by Warner Bros. Animation and part of the DC Super Hero Girls franchise.

The film centers on Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Batgirl as they confront an unknown villain and grapple with short-term amnesia. The trio discovers they lost a day and engaged in peculiar behavior, leading to their expulsion from school.

As they investigate, they uncover a plot orchestrated by the hidden mastermind Eclipso, prompting a pursuit to unravel the mystery.

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 77%

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High is a part of the DC Super Hero Girls franchise and was directed by Elsa Garagarza.

As many fans can expect, the movie follows Batgirl, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Bumblebee as they embark on an adventure to uncover the truth about Uber High, a school for supervillains.

The film explores the superheroines' quest to reveal the secrets of the mysterious institution.

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 84%

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash is a DC animated film following the Justice League's efforts to thwart the cyborg alien Brainiac, who plans to shrink and collect Earth.

Brainiac's initial defeat led him to develop a new strategy, dispersing Justice League members across different time periods. Batman and the Flash use the Cosmic Treadmill to rescue their teammates, encountering various challenges and restoring their memories.

The plot culminates in a showdown with Brainiac, leading to a clever resolution involving Batman's ingenuity.

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 79%

LEGO Justice League – Gotham City Breakout brings together characters from the LEGO and DC Comics universes directed by Matt Peters and Melchior Zwyer.

The film follows Batman and his allies as they embark on a vacation planned by Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing. However, their leisure is disrupted when Joker escapes from Arkham Asylum and forms an alliance with other villains.

As Batman and his team face challenges in Gotham, Superman and the Justice League deal with the consequences of Joker's escape, leading to a series of comedic and action-packed adventures across various settings.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (2022)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 50%

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is an animated crossover between Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls.

The movie begins with the Teen Titans discovering a mysterious crystal, leading to a crossover with the DC Super Hero Girls. In the other dimension, the heroines confront an ancient threat linked to Cythonna, the Kryptonian Goddess of Darkness, involving Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom.

As the two groups unite to face impending doom, the plot unfolds with unexpected alliances, conflicts, and a multidimensional adventure that spans various universes, ultimately culminating in a showdown to save both their worlds.

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (2021)

Warner Bros. Animation

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 47%

This DC cinematic spin-off, Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, was essentially created for the purpose of promoting Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James.

During the movie, the Teen Titans are paid a visit by the Nerdlucks, the infamous villains from Space Jam. Shocked to learn that his fellow Titans have never seen the movie, Cyborg organizes an exclusive watch party.

While the Titans watch the movie, chaos unfolds as Raven and Starfire provide commentary, Cyborg shares facts, Beast Boy highlights details, and Robin remains skeptical of the Nerdlucks' true motives.

All 10 of these movies will only be available to stream on Max until Sunday, December 31.