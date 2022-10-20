DC’s Next Animated Movie Confirms 16 Heroes Appearing (Batman, Flash & More)

DC has been thriving with its animation projects through the years, especially after the successful launch of its shared animated universe. While the DC Animated Universe has already ended its interconnected story with Justice League: Apokolips War, it still didn't stop the studio from bringing forth more projects into the world of DC animation.

In 2022, DC previously released Catwoman: Hunted and Green Lantern: Beware my Power, two standalone stories that highlighted the never-before-explored stories of its titular characters in an animated format.

Now, a crossover-type DC animated movie is set to be released in 2023, and the cast of characters is massive.

16 DC Heroes Will Assemble in 'Legion of Super-Heroes'

The Hollywood Reporter shared new story and casting details about DC's next animated movie, Legion of Super-Heroes.

The upcoming movie will revolve around Supergirl traveling to the 31st century to attend the Legion Academy, where she is expected to make new friends and a dangerous enemy: Brainiac 5.

Legion boasts an all-star voice cast, with Meg Donnelly as Supergirl/Kara Danvers, Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5, Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash, and Jensen Ackles as Batman.

Legion also has a massive ensemble of DC heroes that are listed below:

Supergirl Superman The Flash Batman Dawnstar Phantom Girl Bouncing Boy TimberWolf Mon-El Cosmic Boy Chemical King Arms Fall off Boy Shadow Lass Alura Triplicate Girl Invisible Kid

The villains that are set to appear are Solomon Grundy, Brainiac, Brainiac 2, Brainiac 3, Brainiac 4, and Brainiac 5. Given Brainiac 5's track record as a hero, it's possible that he is being manipulated by the main Brainiac to do his bidding.

Rounding out the voice cast is Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Gideon Adlan as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry as Bouncing Boy, Robbie Daymond as TimberWolf & Brainiac 4, Yuri Lowenthal as Mon-El, Eric Lopez as Cosmic Boy & Chemical King, Darin De Paul as Brainiac & Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin as Arms Fall off Boy & Brainiac 2, Victoria Grace as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot as Triplicate Girl, and Zeno Robinson as Invisible Kid & Brainiac 3.

Legion's release date early next year indicates that it is the next DC animated movie after Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, which releases this week.

Other animated projects on DC's slate are Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, Justice League: Warworld, and an Untitled Milestone Media film.

Legion of Super-Heroes Offers a Different Exploration of Supergirl's Story

Legion of Super-Heroes' stacked cast of DC heroes offers an opportunity to showcase new characters in animated form, such as Triplicate Girl, Alura, and Shadow Lass. It also gives them a chance to unveil their abilities on-screen for the first time, giving fans a peek at what they are truly capable of.

In DC Comics, Supergirl and Superman are long-standing members of the Legion of Super-Heroes, so it's fitting that an animated movie will explore Kara Danvers' adventures with the team.

In fact, Supergirl's time with the Legion is her longest tenure in the comics, so the animated movie has a lot to cover in terms of storyline inspiration.

An interesting twist in Legion's official synopsis is the confirmation that Brainiac 5 is a villain. In the comics and CW's Supergirl, the character is portrayed as a member of the Legion and a frequent ally of Kara Danvers.

It's possible that this version of Brainiac 5 has been corrupted by his ancestor, Brainiac, and the villain could be using him as his own Trojan Horse inside the Legion.

At the end of the story, there's a chance that Brainiac could end up becoming the real villain of the movie, meaning that all 22 heroes mentioned will need to assemble in order to defeat him once and for all.