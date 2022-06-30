Watch: Batman & Superman’s Kids Team Up In New Trailer for DC's Battle of the Super Sons

DC's animated movie universe featured a solid approach to world-building, starting out with the game-changing events of Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox to an eventful ending in Justice League: Dark Apokalips War. After the shared universe ended, DC is now focused on creating standalone animated films that expand its storytelling capabilities.

During DC FanDome 2021, the studio announced that a new animated project focused on Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, the sons of Superman and Batman respectively. While the pair have been prominent figures in the pages of DC Comics, Jon and Damian have transitioned into other forms of media.

The CW showcased the live-action debut of Jon Kent in Superman & Lois, who is played by Jordan Elsass, while Damian Wayne has been featured in several animated projects, such as Son of Batman and Justice League vs. Teen Titans.

Now, the two young heroes are set to be pushed to the forefront in a new animated movie.

Superman & Batman's Kids Take the DC Spotlight

DC officially released the first trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, the studio's first fully-CGI animated movie featuring the sons of the titular heroes.

DC

The 60-second trailer revolved around Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, with the pair teaming up to save the world from Starro the Conqueror.

The trailer began with Jon Kent being toured around inside the Batcave by his dad, Superman, and Batman:

DC

Damian Wayne entered the scene, and as expected, he was not too keen on meeting the son of the Man of Steel:

DC

After most of the world (including Superman and Batman) fell victim to Starro, Jon and Damian decide to work together to stop the cosmic threat:

DC

The trailer also revealed that even Lex Luthor fell victim to Starro:

DC

Battle of the Super Sons is also confirmed to feature several Justice League and Young Justice members, such as Kid Flash, Martian Manhunter, Beast Boy, and Wonder Girl:

DC

Alongside the trailer, the film's official synopsis was also unveiled:

“Ahhhh, to be young … and charged with saving the world from impending doom! That’s the burden that 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and reluctant young sidekick Damian Wayne face in this all-new DC Animated Movie. On his birthday, Jonathan Kent learns his dad is Superman and that he has latent superpowers of his own! He also meets the legendary Dark Knight and current Boy Wonder, Damian. But when the two boys are forced to team up to protect their loved ones from a hostile alien force, will they become the Super Sons they’re destined to be?”

As of this time, the film's release date is still unknown. The full trailer can be seen below:

DC's Animated Universe Still Going Strong

While it is not yet confirmed if this is set in a shared universe, it's reasonable to assume that Battle of the Super Sons is a standalone feature. Based on the basic premise of the movie, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne will definitely have their hands full on protecting Earth since it's likely that they will be the only two heroes who have not yet been affected by Starro the Conqueror.

Given that the Justice League is fully established in the movie, there's a strong chance that more heroes could appear in the movie, aside from those characters who already made their presence known in the trailer. Notable candidates that could appear are Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Aquaman, The Flash, and the League of Assassins.

Battle of the Super Sons is also making DC history with its fully-CGI treatment, considering that, for the most part, the studio used hand-drawn animation in its projects. The last time Warner Bros. and DC used the CG treatment was during 2011's Green Lantern: The Animated Series and Beware The Batman in 2013.

Based on the trailer, it seems that the CGI treatment worked, and it will be interesting to find out how it will be fully showcased when the animated movie premieres.