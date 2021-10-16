DC Announces New Animated Superhero Movie Featuring Static Shock, Icon & More

At last year's DC FanDome, it was announced that not only was a live-action Static Shock film in development but that DC's comic initiative Milestone Media was being relaunched after decades of being inactive. This initiative was intended to uplift black artists and writers, which helped introduce dozens of characters such as Icon & Rocket, Static himself, and many more.

Development for Static Shock has been developing slowly with Michael B. Jordan producing and Randy McKinnon writing the script.

Now, at DC FanDome 2021, another film has been announced, including Static and other Milestone characters.

Animated Milestone DC Film In Works

At 2021's DC FanDome, during a sitdown with producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan, it was announced that there would be an animated Milestone animated film starring Hardware, Rocket, Icon, and Static.

The film will be based on a screenplay by "Hardware: Season One" writer. Brandon Thomas.

The poster for the film can be seen below:

More Animated Adaptations from Milestone?

Considering that the writer for this film will be the same one who wrote the latest Hardware comic, it'd be interesting if this would be a way for Milestone to expand its brand by directly adapting its comics or utilizing the same writers of those comics.

In terms of animated adaptations, aside from Static Shock himself, not many of Milestone's characters have made the jump, aside from Icon and Rocket having minor roles in the animated series Young Justice.

Until then, fans can look forward to more from Milestone when Static Shock begins to solidify its cast.