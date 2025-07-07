10 Black DC Characters the DCU Needs to Bring to the Big Screen Now

The DC Universe is undergoing a creative overhaul under James Gunn’s direction, with bold plans to redefine its biggest heroes and stories. But while Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman often take center stage, there’s a wealth of untapped potential among DC’s lesser-known characters, particularly its black superheroes, many of whom have rich comic legacies and cultural significance.

In an era where representation matters more than ever, it’s surprising that many of DC’s most groundbreaking black heroes have yet to be fully realized on the big screen. From cosmic powerhouses to street-level icons, these characters don’t just check diversity boxes. They offer compelling narratives, unique powers, and vital perspectives.

As Gunn’s DCU moves forward, there’s no better time to introduce a new wave of heroes that reflect the diversity of DC’s readership. These ten black characters would not only diversify the roster but bring depth, dynamism, and fresh storylines to the evolving cinematic universe.

Black DC Characters That Need Their Live Action Debut ASAP

These black DC characters have been left out in the cold for an eternity, but it is high time DC unleashed them.

Static (Virgil Hawkins)

DC Comics

Virgil Hawkins, known as Static, is a teenage superhero from Dakota City who gained electromagnetic powers during the “Big Bang,” a chemical explosion that mutated many residents. Debuting in Static #1 (1993) by Milestone Comics, Virgil balances high school life with crime-fighting, using his wit and powers to levitate objects, generate force fields, and manipulate energy.

His relatable struggles, school pressures, bullying, and personal loss make him a standout, especially for younger audiences. The Static Shock animated series (2000–2004) cemented his popularity even further, so much that Michael B. Jordan joined as a producer for a proposed live-action film announced at DC FanDome 2020.

Writer Randy McKinnon signed on in 2021, but the project has slowed post-HBO Max merger. Despite reassurances from Milestone co-creator Denys Cowan, there has been no production update since then. There were swirling rumours that the film had been cancelled, which was later debunked.

Vixen (Mari McCabe)

DC Comics

Mari McCabe, aka Vixen, wields the Tantu Totem, a mystical artifact granting her the ability to channel the abilities of any animal, from a cheetah’s speed to an elephant’s strength. Introduced in Action Comics #521 (1981), she’s a former model from Zambesi who’s fought alongside the Justice League and Suicide Squad.

Her story, explored in Vixen: Return of the Lion (2008), grapples with her orphaned past and cultural identity, offering a rich narrative for a solo film. Vixen’s appearances in Justice League Unlimited and The CW’s Arrowverse show that she's a great character to bring to James Gunn's big screen.

Steel (John Henry Irons)

DC Comics

John Henry Irons, known as Steel, is a genius engineer who builds a high-tech suit of armor to honor Superman’s legacy. Debuting in The Adventures of Superman #500 (1993), he stepped up as a hero after Superman’s death, wielding a kinetic hammer.

Steel’s story of intellect and determination, with his niece Natasha Irons also taking up the mantle, is an inspiring one. Featured in Superman: The Animated Series and Superman & Lois, Steel’s heroism suits a tech-driven DCU film, showcasing a non-metahuman hero who could rival Iron Man.

Icon (Augustus Freeman)

DC Comics

Augustus Freeman IV, or Icon, is an alien from Terminus who crash-landed in 1839, adopting the form of a black man and living through centuries of history. Created by Dwayne McDuffie and M.D. Bright in Icon #1 (1993), he’s a conservative lawyer in Dakota City with Superman-like powers, including flight, super strength, and energy manipulation.

Convinced by his sidekick, Rocket, to become a superhero, Icon’s story explores race, justice, and legacy. His complex worldview and historical perspective make him ideal for a thought-provoking DCU film, blending action with social commentary.

Rocket (Raquel Ervin)

DC Comics

Raquel Ervin, aka Rocket, is the heart of the Icon series, a teenage writer who inspires Augustus Freeman to become a superhero. Introduced in Icon #1 (1993), she uses an inertia belt from Icon’s alien tech to manipulate kinetic energy, enabling flight and force fields.

Rocket’s idealism and grit, combined with her journey as a young mother, offer a fresh take on the sidekick role. Her relationship with Icon could make for a great buddy-style DCU film.

Hardware (Curtis Metcalf)

DC Comics

Curtis Metcalf, known as Hardware, is a brilliant inventor who crafts a high-tech suit to fight crime in Dakota City. Debuting in Hardware #1 (1993) by Milestone Comics, he seeks justice against his corrupt employer, using gadgets like jetpacks and plasma weapons.

Hardware’s story of betrayal and redemption fits in a tech-driven era, with his genius rivaling many popular superhero characters. His inclusion in the upcoming Milestone animated film signals his potential.

Bumblebee (Karen Beecher)

DC Comics

Karen Beecher, aka Bumblebee, is DC’s first black female superhero, debuting in Teen Titans #45 (1976). A scientist who designs a suit granting flight, super strength, and sonic blasts, she joins the Teen Titans to prove her worth.

Her intellect and bravery stand out in Teen Titans (2003) and DC Super Hero Girls. Bumblebee’s underdog story and deep scientific knowledge make her a perfect fit for a DCU film.

Tyroc (Troy Stewart)

Tyroc

Tyroc, a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, hails from the transdimensional Marzal Island and debuted in Superboy #216 (1976). His sonic powers, activated by unique shouts, allow abilities like teleportation and energy blasts.

His obscurity and ties to a segregated parallel universe have complicated his legacy. A modern reworked version could transform his character.

Bloodwynd

DC Comics

Bloodwynd, a mystical hero with necromantic powers, debuted in Justice League America #61 (1992). Largely forgotten onscreen, Bloodwynd descended from enslaved people.

He wields a Blood Gem to manipulate magic, summon illusions, and commune with the dead. His supernatural abilities would make him a unique addition to the DCU, especially in a darker, horror-themed film.

Crush (Xiomara Rojas)

DC Comics

Crush, the daughter of Lobo, is a Czarnian-human hybrid introduced in Teen Titans Special #1 (2018). With super strength, invulnerability, and a rebellious streak, she wields a sentient chain and navigates her identity as a queer, half-alien teen.

Crush’s modern appeal and emotional depth make her ideal for a DCU film targeting younger audiences, blending humor, action, and heart in a Shazam!-style narrative. Her inclusion would diversify the DCU’s roster with a bold, contemporary heroine.

The DCU has a chance to elevate these black superheroes, whose stories blend action, cultural depth, and universal themes. By bringing Static, Vixen, Steel, and others to the big screen, DC can honor its comic legacy while forging a more inclusive cinematic future.