10 Hilarious DC Characters You've Never Heard Of Should Be The DCU's Deadpool

The massive success of Deadpool proved that there’s room in superhero cinema for chaos, sarcasm, and a little fourth-wall-breaking absurdity. Audiences embraced Wade Wilson with open arms and reveled in his offbeat energy, unpredictable antics, and brutally self-aware humor. Since then, studios have tried to replicate that magic, but no one’s quite hit the same high.

With the massive success Marvel has seen with the Deadpool franchise, one would think its biggest rival, DC, would introduce a witty character of its own, but the studio hasn’t done so yet. And it’s not for lack of options. DC’s catalog isn’t short on weirdos with wit. For decades, it’s quietly housed some of the funniest, strangest, and most chaotic characters in comics, many of whom mock their own publishers or cause mayhem simply out of boredom. They aren’t the typical caped crusaders most superhero movie fans are used to, and that’s exactly what makes them so interesting and full of potential.

With James Gunn’s DCU already leaning into bold tonal swings, with a mix of serious myth-making (Superman, The Authority) and irreverent fun (Peacemaker, Creature Commandos), now might be the perfect time to unleash a new breed of DC lunatics on screen.

The DC Characters Who Could Be the Studio’s Answer to Deadpool

Ambush Bug

DC Comics

Ambush Bug, created by Keith Giffen and Robert Loren Fleming in 1982, is the poster child for meta-comedy in DC Comics. This green-suited, teleporting prankster knows he’s in a comic book, frequently addressing readers, mocking superhero tropes, and derailing plots with his absurdity.

His adventures, like those in Ambush Bug: Year None, are packed with gags about editorial decisions and genre clichés, much like Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking rants.

Ambush Bug would thrive in a meta-heavy, self-aware DCU special or animated series. His presence could hilariously poke fun at the DC Universe’s many timelines, crises, and reboots, while still offering funny commentary on the superhero genre.

A streaming miniseries or a brief cameo in a multiverse-centric film would be a perfect fit for this chaotic commentator.

Bat-Mite

DC Studios

Bat-Mite, debuting in Detective Comics #267 (1959) by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, is a fifth-dimensional imp and Batman’s self-proclaimed biggest fan. Unlike the villainous Mr. Mxyzptlk, Bat-Mite’s chaotic magic stems from his obsessive love for Batman, creating ridiculous scenarios to “help” his idol, just like he did in World’s Finest Comics.

His childlike eagerness and humour make him a great comedic character. Bat-Mite could be a breakout star in a surreal animated Batman series or even serve as comic relief in a live-action Batman film with a darker tone. James Gunn has previously hinted at the possibility of the character featuring in the DCU.

Mr. Mxyzptlk

DC Studios

Mr. Mxyzptlk, introduced in Superman #30 (1944) by Jerry Siegel and Ira Yarborough, is a fifth-dimensional trickster who torments Superman with reality-altering pranks. His mischievous, godlike power and tendency to acknowledge his comic book existence, as in Superman: The Man of Steel #75, offer a blend of humor and unpredictability perfect for a comedic antagonist.

The DCU could bring Mr. Mxyzptlk into the fold as a villain in a Superman film, providing contrast to the typically serious tone of Kryptonian stories.

The Heckler

DC Comics

Created in 1992 by Keith Giffen and Tom Bierbaum, The Heckler (aka Stu Mosely) is a vigilante who fights crime with sarcasm and practical jokes in the chaotic Delta City. His jesting, underdog vibe is seen in his short-lived self-titled comic book series, The Heckler, which ran for just six issues between September 1992 and February 1993.

Despite its brief lifespan, the series carved out a distinct voice for the character. The Heckler brings a street-level absurdity that stands out in DC’s roster and could potentially work in the DCU.

The Heckler could easily fit into a grounded, gritty corner of the DCU, perhaps in a noir-inspired comedy that flips the “vigilante hero” trope on its head.

Section Eight

DC Comics

Section Eight, created by Garth Ennis and John McCrea in 1998’s Hitman, is a dysfunctional team of misfit “heroes” led by the alcoholic Sixpack. Characters like Dogwelder and Bueno Excellente embody grotesque, absurd humor, mocking traditional superhero team-ups with their bizarre antics.

Section Eight’s chaotic dynamic would suit an R-rated DCU ensemble comedy, similar to The Suicide Squad. Their inclusion in the DCU could be a game-changer for mature content, pushing the boundaries even further than even Peacemaker, who once called out Aquaman in the most bizzarely humrous way possible.

Johnny DC

DC Comics

Johnny DC, a mascot from DC’s 1950s-2000s comics, is a cartoonish boy who guides readers through stories with meta-commentary. His role in anthology titles like Showcase involves breaking the fourth wall to explain plots or mock characters. He uses a unique narrative device that isn't common with comic book characters.

Reviving Johnny DC as a narrator or host for an animated anthology series could be a clever way to introduce DC’s weirder or lesser-known stories.

Crazy Jane

DC

Crazy Jane, created by Grant Morrison and Richard Case in 1989’s Doom Patrol, is a hero with 64 distinct personalities, each with unique powers, as seen in Doom Patrol #19. Her chaotic, fragmented psyche and witty banter with her alters bring a surreal, humorous edge, perfect for a quirky, meta-driven narrative.

Though already featured in Max’s Doom Patrol series which sadly did not have a fifth season, Crazy Jane deserves a bigger spotlight in the DCU’s live-action future. A solo project, live-action or animated, could further explore her character.

G’nort

DC Comics

G’nort, created by Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis in 1988’s Justice League International #10, is a bumbling Green Lantern Corps member resembling a humanoid dog. His incompetence and earnest humor, often clashing with serious Lanterns like Guy Gardner, bring a lighthearted charm to DC’s cosmic roster.

Integrating G’nort into the DCU would give the cosmic side of the franchise a needed dose of levity. He’s the kind of oddball character who could balance out the intensity of stories set around the Green Lantern Corps.

Animal Man

DC

Animal Man, created in 1965 by Dave Wood and Carmine Infantino, gained fame under Grant Morrison’s 1988 run, where he discovers he’s a comic book character.

His existential humor and everyman struggles, as in Animal Man #26, blend relatability with genre commentary. If adapted properly, Animal Man could be a strong figure in the DCU.

Plastic Man

DC

Plastic Man, created in 1941 by Jack Cole, is a stretchy ex-crook turned hero whose slapstick comedy (humour involving exaggerated physical activity) and jokes dominate titles like Plastic Man. His goofy personality, resilience, and tendency to mock foes, like he did in JLA, make him an outstanding comedic hero.

With CGI now capable of pulling off his zany elasticity, a Plastic Man film could be DC’s answer to The Mask meets Deadpool. Casting a strong comedic lead and letting the film go full Looney Tunes could churn out great results