10 Terrifying DC Characters Who Should Lead the DCU’s Gods & Monsters Chapter

The DC Universe (DCU), under the visionary stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran, embarked on a bold new journey with its first chapter, aptly titled Gods and Monsters. This phase, which kicked off with the animated Creature Commandos in December 2024, promises to weave a cohesive narrative across films, television, animation, and games, blending the divine and the monstrous in a weave of epic storytelling.

With Superman (2025) heralding the chapter’s cinematic debut, the DCU is poised to explore the duality of godlike power and monstrous horror, a theme deeply rooted in DC’s comic legacy. The first wave of projects offered a glimpse into that direction, but the bench runs deeper than what’s been announced.

DC Comics has long held one of the richest libraries of occult, horror, and magical characters in the medium, and many of them have never graced the big screen. Some are terrifying, some tragic, and some downright bizarre, but all of them could expand the tone and texture of the DCU in unpredictable, thrilling ways.

Scary Horror Icons Who Could Reshape the DCU

Man-Bat

DC Comics

Dr. Kirk Langstrom, a brilliant zoologist, sought to enhance human senses through a bat-derived serum, only to transform himself into the monstrous Man-Bat. This hulking, winged creature, with its razor-sharp claws and echolocation-driven ferocity, is a tragic figure whose loss of humanity makes him a terrifying force in Gotham’s skies.

His appearances in Batman: The Animated Series and comics like Detective Comics #400 showcase a Jekyll-and-Hyde struggle, where his scientific ambition clashes with his primal savagery. In the DCU, Man-Bat could anchor a horror-driven Batman tale with his grotesque form and tortured psyche.

Manitou Raven

DC Comics

Manitou Raven, a shaman from prehistoric times, wields mystic powers tied to ancient gods and spirits, making him a formidable and eerie presence in the DC Universe. Introduced in JLA #66, his connection to Apache mysticism and his ability to manipulate spiritual energies cast him as a figure of both divine reverence and dread.

His terrifying aura stems from his unpredictable magic and moral ambiguity, often walking the line between hero and harbinger of doom. Manitou Raven's background makes him the perfect candidate for a live-action supernatural epic.

Klarion the Witch Boy

DC Comics

Klarion is chaos incarnate. A mischievous and dangerous sorcerer from a hellish dimension called Witch World, he wields immense magical power and operates with childlike glee and malice.

Debuting in The Demon #7, his ability to summon demonic forces and warp reality infuses his stories with a horror-comedy vibe, perfect for the DCU’s blend of terror and whimsy. Klarion has gone toe-to-toe with the Justice League before, making him a formidable foe.

Deadman

DC Comics

Boston Brand, aka Deadman, is a spectral hero whose tragic murder transformed him into a ghost bound to seek justice through possession. Introduced in Strange Adventures #205, his ability to inhabit living bodies makes him both a savior and a chilling enigma, as his presence often leaves hosts questioning their own reality.

Deadman’s horror lies in his liminal existence, neither alive nor fully gone. If given a chance on the screen, Deadman could easily entertain fans of the DCU.

The Gentleman Ghost

DC Comics

Jim Craddock, the Gentleman Ghost, is an 18th-century highwayman cursed to exist in spectral form. Dressed in full Victorian garb, including top hat and monocle, he haunts the DC Universe as both a thief and reluctant hero.

He battles everyone from Hawkman (read more about how Hawkman appeared in the DCEU) to Batman and even crosses into mystical territory. His ghostly form allows him to phase through walls, disappear at will, and interact with other supernatural beings. With the right visual style, Gentleman Ghost could become a gothic icon for the DCU.

Etrigan the Demon

DC Comics

The wizard Merlin bound Etrigan to the human Jason Blood. This rhyming demon with hellfire breath and a warrior's soul walks the line between good and evil, often joining heroic efforts while hiding dark secrets.

Etrigan is a staple of DC’s magical side, often summoned when things go very, very wrong. His duality with Jason Blood adds depth and tension to his storylines.

He also opens the door to a darker, medieval vision of magic that contrasts sharply with the flashier spells of characters like Zatanna, who is also waiting for her DCU debut.

Black Orchid

DC Comics

Black Orchid is a mysterious shape-shifting vigilante tied to the Green, the elemental force that Swamp Thing also draws from. Though several women have held the title, all iterations are connected to environmental mysticism and rebirth.

She’s been a spy, an avatar of nature, and a tragic victim of scientific manipulation. Her look is often ethereal, with floral motifs and haunting grace. A Black Orchid project could be a visually appealing masterpiece if James Gunn tried it.

Dr. Occult

DC Comics

Created in 1935 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster (the creators of Superman), Dr. Occult is DC's original mystical detective. Armed with the Mystic Symbol of the Seven and trained in arcane arts, he investigates supernatural crimes with cold logic and deep knowledge.

He often works alongside his mysterious partner, Rose Psychic, and together they form one of DC’s oldest magical duos. His stories blend noir and horror in equal measure. Reviving Dr. Occult for the screen would honor DC's Golden Age while adding a cerebral, investigative flavor to its supernatural corner.

Cain and Abel

DC Comics

Straight out of the pages of The Sandman and DC’s anthology comics, Cain and Abel are the eternal brothers doomed to repeat a murderous cycle in the House of Mystery and the House of Secrets.

Though often played for dark humor, their dynamic is tragic and surreal. They touch on themes of memory, fate, and narrative itself and act as caretakers of DC's horror mythos. Their inclusion could unlock a meta, Neil Gaiman-style doorway into the DCU’s horror dimension, perfect for an anthology series or multiverse event.