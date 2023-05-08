First Look at HBO Max's Replacement App Unveiled by Warner Bros. (Photos)

Fans got their first look at Max, the new streaming app that Warner Bros. will introduce as a replacement for HBO Max.

Following Warner Bros.' highly-publicized merger with Discovery last year, the company continues to bring major changes to the way it operates for viewers, including the introduction of a brand-new streaming service to replace HBO Max.

The streaming service will be rebranded with the new name "Max" - a move that Warner Bros. Discovery hopes will make the service appealing to families and kids instead of being just for adult and mature programming.

And with only a few weeks until this revitalized service begins, the media conglomerate is giving fans the lowdown on what to expect from its new streaming product.

HBO Max Replacement Shown Off

Via Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery shared the first images of the interface for its new streaming service, Max, which will replace HBO Max.

This marks the first time that Warner Bros. Discovery has shown off full images from the new service, although teaser images were shown at Max's premiere event in April.

The new service will bring a fresh look for Warner Bros.' streaming home as the company's iconic franchises like Harry Potter, The Last of Us, and the expansive DC Universe stream alongside one another.

Max will bring a new round of unique categories for fans to flip through, including the most popular movies at the time, action films, drama films, and much more.

Below is a comparison of the HBO Max interface and the new interface for Max, the latter of which makes the movie pages much bigger and appears to include fewer titles per row.

Will Warner Bros. Succeed With Max Debut?

The battle between streaming services is stiffer than ever these days with Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, and more competing for fans' affections and subscriptions - all while Max looks to reinvent itself.

The service already has plans to introduce new content on the day of its official relaunch, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods from the DCU, which should only be the first of a number of new additions as Max looks to make its presence felt amongst its competitors.

And with this new interface being simplified from that of its predecessor, the hope is that it will attract new consumers to the streaming service as major projects like Succession and Love & Death lead the charge for Warner Bros. Discovery's next venture.

Max will officially launch worldwide on Tuesday, May 23.