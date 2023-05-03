Succession TV Finale Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

HBO's Succession finale will feature a record-breaking runtime.

Succession Finale Receives Exciting Runtime

HBO

According to an HBO listing - shared by @romegerri - the Succession Season 4 finale, which will close out the Emmy-winning comedy-drama for good, will be titled "With Open Eyes" and feature a record-breaking runtime of 90 minutes.

The feature-length runtime makes the finale the longest yet for any Succession episodes, topping the 74-minute length of the Season 2 closer, "This Is Not For Tears."

