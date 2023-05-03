Succession TV Finale Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
HBO's Succession finale will feature a record-breaking runtime.
Succession Finale Receives Exciting Runtime
According to an HBO listing - shared by @romegerri - the Succession Season 4 finale, which will close out the Emmy-winning comedy-drama for good, will be titled "With Open Eyes" and feature a record-breaking runtime of 90 minutes.
The feature-length runtime makes the finale the longest yet for any Succession episodes, topping the 74-minute length of the Season 2 closer, "This Is Not For Tears."
This story is developing. Check back for updates!
