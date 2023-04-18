Titans Season 4's Penultimate Episode Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

As Titans Season 4 approaches the show's ending, new details about the final episodes' runtimes on HBO Max emerged online.

Although Titans was unceremoniously canceled by HBO Max, the anticipation surrounding the DC series is still high. Amid the ongoing conflict of the team against Brother Blood, Season 4 will also showcase an unexpected crossover with The CW's Stargirl in one of its final installments.

In fact, Titans actor Joseph Morgan also hyped up the show's massive finale, noting that the last installment is "huge" while making sure to point out how the creatives "wrote it as a series finale."

What Are the Runtimes of Titans’ Remaining Episodes?

DC

Get Your Comic On's Neil Vagg shared the runtimes of Titans' remaining episodes in Season 4, which are the ninth installments all the way to the finale.

Titans Season 4 Episode 9, "Dude Where's My Gar," has a runtime of 45 minutes and 20 seconds. This installment is the show's highly-anticipated crossover with Stargirl that Brec Bassinger and Titans director Eric Dean Stanford have been raving about for weeks.

Titans Season 4 Episode 10, "Game Over," clocks in at 51 minutes and 49 seconds.

Given that the episode is set after the show's Beast Boy-centric installment, it's possible that the ramifications of the crossover will be further explored in "Game Over."

In fact, it was also rumored that Beast Boy actor Ryan Potter is credited as a co-writer of the installment, giving more credence to the idea that the episode will flesh out the character even more.

Interestingly, Titans Season 4 Episode 11, "Project Starfire," has a record-breaking runtime of 55 minutes and 23 seconds. Assuming that the episode runtimes also account for "previously ons" before it starts and any possible teasers at the very end, this would make it the longest episode of the show ever.

In comparison, here are the top nine episodes of Titans based on runtimes:

Season 4, Episode 11: 55 minutes, 23 seconds

Season 1, Episode 3: 54 minutes, 35 seconds

Season 2, Episode 1: 52 minutes, 26 seconds

Season 3, Episode 13: 52 minutes, 13 seconds

Season 4, Episode 12: 51 minutes, 51 seconds

Season 4, Episode 10: 51 minutes, 49 seconds

Season 1, Episode 1: 50 minutes, 43 seconds

Season 2, Episode 13: 49 minutes, 39 seconds

Season 2, Episode 12: 49 minutes, 24 seconds

"Project Starfire" is the penultimate episode of Titans, and it could end up foreshadowing Kory's death. Throughout the four seasons of the show, Kory, aka Starfire, became an integral part of the team, and seeing her make the ultimate sacrifice would be a fitting end to her character arc.

Titans Season 4 Episode 12, "Titans Forever," will cap off the show's run with a runtime of 51 minutes and 51 seconds. Aside from defeating Brother Blood, the series finale will likely resolve many story arcs, such as Dick Grayson potentially becoming Batman and redeeming Superboy.

How Will Titans Season 4 End?

While Titans Season 4 has a lot of moving parts, the final installments' lengthy runtimes offer many opportunities for the show to resolve several story arcs and cliffhangers.

At the end of Season 4 Part 1, most of the Titans vanished while Gar was transported to another realm and Jinx died. However, the first two episodes of the second half of Season 4 didn't fully explain how the team managed to get out, but the final four episodes could address that issue due to Gar's return.

Once Gar reunites with the rest of the team, the penultimate episode will likely shift its focus to Starfire due to the installment's title. In Season 4, Zadira, Kory's mentor, mentioned that Starfire is destined to defeat Brother Blood.

It's possible that the episode before the finale could further explain Starfire's destiny, with the hero having her own mission to complete her goal while also spending quality time with the rest of the team.

While it would be heartbreaking, seeing Starfire sacrifice herself for the Titans lines up with her main mission to defeat Trigon from Season 1, thus completing her journey.

Titans Season 4's next episode premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, April 20.