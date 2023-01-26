HBO Max Just Cancelled 2 More DC Superhero Shows

According to a new report, the fourth seasons of DC's Titans and Doom Patrol on HBO Max will be their last.

Two DC Superhero Series Axed by HBO Max

As reported by Variety, the DC live-action superhero series Titans and Doom Patrol have been canceled by HBO Max.

Reportedly, both shows knew their respective fourth seasons would be their last and planned for definitive conclusions.

In the following statement,Titans showrunner, Greg Walker, assured fans that the series has "six episodes left" which will "give our beloved characters the creative closure:"

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty nine episodes over the last five plus years. I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Doom Patrol showrunner, Jeremy Carver, also thanked the series' "brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff," as well as its fans for "a once-in-a-lifetime ride:"

“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

This article is developing. Check back for updates!