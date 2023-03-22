Titans Season 4 Part 2 Gets Official Release Date With New Trailer

A new trailer for HBO Max's Titans revealed the release date for the series' final batch of episodes.

Titans is about to end its four-season run, with the costumed team seemingly hanging up their capes as the DC franchise moves in a different direction on the back of James Gunn.

While the first half of this series-closing season hit the streamer last fall, it has remained unknown when exactly fans could expect the second. Director Nick Copus hinted that it could be some time "in April," but concrete release details remained scarce.

However, with the clock ticking, it seems as though it was only a matter of time before fans got a better idea of when to expect Season 4 Part 2 of Titans.

An End in Sight for Titans

Season 4 Part 2 of Titans finally has a release date thanks to a new trailer for the HBO Max series.

The final stretch of this edgy superhero drama will start with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 13, followed by weekly releases running through May 11.

The trailer features new looks at the series' take on Tim Drake, who has only recently taken on the role of Robin, after his resurrection in the final episodes of Season 3.

HBO Max

Drake can be seen alongside the rest of the Titans, officially becoming a part of the super-powered team.

HBO Max

Other glimpses in the trailer show fans Joshua Orpin's dark take on Connor Kent/Superboy, as he is willing to do things the titular team is not.

HBO Max

Teagan Croft's Raven is back in action as well, getting a few moments to shine in the Season 4 tease.

HBO Max

And of course, no Titans story is complete without a villain for the superhero squad to go up against, who looks to be Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Sanger) who was teased to fall from grace in the first half of Season 4.

HBO Max

This final season started back in November with a six-episode first part before coming to a conclusion later this spring.

The full trailer for Season 4 Part 2 can be seen below:

Moving Forward with the Titans

Whether fans are ready or not, Titans is coming to an end, with this beloved take on these characters seemingly fading into the annals of DC history.

Since the series debuted back in 2018, it may not have gotten the love it deserved but found a fanbase that truly loved it. So with these last few episodes marking the end of the series, audiences will be eager to see if this team of characters gets a Titan-sized send-off.

For there to only be six episodes left, it is interesting to see so many new elements being introduced. Brother Blood looks like he will be the main antagonist of this final batch of episodes, but there is always the opportunity for another big bad to be lurking in the shadows.

How will the team integrate young Tim Drake? Will it be an easy initiation process, or could his Titans tenure cause some friction amongst the other members?

And with this being the end, perhaps the series will finally see Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement after years of fans wondering if he ever would.

All will be answered when Season 4 Part 2 of Titans comes to HBO Max on Thursday, April 13.