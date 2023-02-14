Warner Bros. to Announce New, Free Streaming Service

An article from Bloomberg revealed that Warner Bros. Discover (WBD) is working on a free streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

Netflix recently announced, then seemed to quickly revoke, plans for anti-password sharing measures, bringing to sharp focus the modern media consumer's reliance on easy-to-access streaming.

Now, a new option will be available to consumers looking to binge their favorite shows.

Now Streaming: Warner Bros.

HBO Max

According to Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery is creating its own free, advertising-supported streaming option called WBTV.

Many Warner Bros. Discovery hits like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and The West Wing (the latter of the two has been on Netflix for a fair amount of time before jumping ship) already have a home on the WBD-owned HBO Max.

Bloomberg warns to not "expect Warner Bros. to let its biggest hits leave HBO Max," as much of its streaming is thanks to "a small number of library titles (like Friends)."

But, as Warner Bros. Discovery explores its own version of the "free, advertising-supported streaming service," like what is offered by Tubi or IMDbTV for instance, many less-popular shows will likely make the change over to WBTV for free streaming.

Both Disney+ and Netflix recently introduced cheaper ad-supported tiers to their services, so this could be in direct response to those moves as well.

What Is Staying On HBO Max?

Given that this development is still seemingly in the preliminary stages, it is hard to tell exactly which shows and movies will become free to watch on this new WBTV service and which will remind behind the HBO Max paywall.

For example, Warner Bros. Discovery has several creative units, notably including DC. Currently, most DC television shows and movies are available on HBO Max.

Will that change with the new service? Same with [adult swim] and Studio Ghibli — will they be jumping ship as well?

Until more information is revealed, television viewers can at least get excited about the prospects of further free viewing in the future.