Puss In Boots 3 Gets Promising Update From DreamWorks' Shrek Spin-off Director Januel Mercado: 'I'm Sure There's Things Stirring In Development' (Exclusive)

The co-directors of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish officially gave fans an update on whether any more movies are planned for the Puss in Boots franchise. DreamWorks struck gold in 2001 with the release of Shrek, and since then, audiences have been treated to multiple sequels (one of which is set for release in 2027) and spin-offs.

The most notable spin-offs have been the Puss in Boots films, which follow Antonio Banderas' Puss on his own adventures without characters like Shrek and Donkey. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released in 2022, and its ending suggested the franchise could end or be brought back for a threequel.

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In an exclusive interview with The Direct at MultiCon 2026, while promoting their upcoming film, Forgotten Island (also a DreamWorks production), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish co-directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado addressed the possibility of Puss in Boots 3 being announced by DreamWorks. Mercado teased that he is "sure there's things stirring in development," suggesting that DreamWorks is honing in on creating a third feature film:

The Direct: Everyone loves Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. When's another installment? Mercado: "I'm sure there's things stirring in development... He's such a beloved character, and that last movie really invigorated the franchise."

As Mercado mentioned, Puss is "such a beloved character," and The Last Wish performed so well that it "really invigorated the franchise." For reference, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish grossed $480 million at the worldwide box office on a $110 million budget, making the animated film a financial success.

The film was also well received by critics and fans, boasting a 95% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience score. On IMDb, it holds a 7.9/10 rating with over 229,000 reviews, tying it with the original Shrek for the highest rating in the entire Shrek universe.

The Direct also asked the filmmakers if they have a specific idea for where the character could go in another movie, and co-director Joel Crawford confirmed that it is something they have given a lot of thought to.

While Crawford admitted that they have had ideas for Puss in Boots, the pair has also toyed around with the idea of bringing other characters and actors back that were introduced in previous entries, as they "had so much fun crafting" those characters "in that world:"

The Direct: Hypothetically, is there an idea or just a general thing that you would want to explore with that character? Crawford: "Oh, definitely, and [we] would say, not just limiting it to just Puss in Boots. There were many characters we had so much fun crafting in that world, and the actors we love working with, Perito with Harvey Guillén, the Wolf, Wagner Moura..."

Mercado chimed back in and mentioned Florence Pugh's Goldie, as well as the bears, all inspired by the classic Goldilocks story that has stood the test of time, as potential characters and actors who could be brought back in a future film. Notably, the co-director explicitly stated that he and Crawford are "always interested in exploring" their characters and stories more in the future.

Crawford agreed and revealed that they "always write bigger," teasing that, if there were to be a Puss in Boots 3, it would be more substantial than Puss in Boots: The Last Wish:

Mercado: "Goldie, Florence Pugh, and the Bears. Yeah, those things... This rich cast of characters, we're always interested in exploring." Crawford: "For us, we're like, we always write bigger..."

Notably, Antonio Banderas claimed that he will not appear in the upcoming Shrek 5, meaning the next time Puss in Boots appears is likely to be in a third installment of the Puss in Boots franchise.

It is worth mentioning that rumors areswirling that DreamWorks is already planning to create another Puss in Boots movie, but nothing has been announced officially yet, and it seems as though Crawford and Mercado are not going to be the ones to let anything slip.

Why Puss in Boots 3 Needs To Be Nothing Short of Spectacular

Many Shrek and Puss in Boots fans would undoubtedly be excited if DreamWorks were to announce that Puss in Boots would be returning for a third film. As the co-directors mentioned, Puss in Boots is a beloved character, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish only made him even more lovable.

However, one has to look back at The Last Wish and ponder whether another film should be made. The Last Wish was a perfect storm in many ways, and it captured a level of emotion and humanity that many films never come close to. The fact that the entire story centered on Puss coming face-to-face with the physical embodiment of death and making a selfless decision not to be granted an infinite number of lives added so much to his character arc, and it felt as though it would be the perfect place to leave Puss for good.

However, if Puss in Boots 3 does happen, the ending of The Last Wish sets up the next installment to be one with major stakes. The Last Wish established that, because Puss in Boots did not wish for an infinite number of lives, he is going to live out the rest of his days with only one remaining life. Therefore, unlike in the past, if Puss were to die, that would be the end of him for good.

That would make Puss in Boots 3 even more anxiety-inducing, as fans would understand that Puss could be taken from them at any given moment. While it would undoubtedly be tragic, DreamWorks could at least reach, if not even surpass, the level of emotion that The Last Wish had if it served as Puss's final adventure and ended with him making a heroic sacrifice.

Because The Last Wish was handled so well and had such a compelling, character-driven story, it would be difficult for another movie to match the previous film's quality. However, if handled the right way, it could still do so and even become the most well-liked movie in the Shrek universe.