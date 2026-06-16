Shrek 5 Trailer Splits The Fanbase On Character Redesigns and New Animation Style

Shrek 5 has a brand-new teaser, and fans are once again divided over its animation style. DreamWorks’ decision to revive the Shrek franchise with a sequel releasing almost 17 years after the last installment is drawing mixed reactions. While many are eager for more of Mike Myers’ lovable ogre and the land of Far, Far Away, there have been concerns that a revival could tarnish Shrek’s sturdy legacy. Those fears were realized for many fans last year when Shrek 5’s first teaser was released and instantly dislike-bombed due to its updated visual style.

Over a year before it lands in theaters in June 2028, DreamWorks released the first full teaser trailer for Shrek 5, and the reactions from fans have been mixed. For most, the animation style has been the biggest point of contention, with some fans praising the modernization while others have panned the redesigns of Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona for not resembling the icons of their childhoods.

DreamWorks

Many have criticized DreamWorks' attempts to deliver Shrek 5 in a more modern, photorealistic style, in which the beloved ogre no longer looks quite as hilariously cartoony as he once did, detracting from the franchise's charm.

DreamWorks

The best look yet at Eddie Murphy's Donkey back in action, ahead of his solo spin-off movie, only further emphasizes the exact problem that is splitting the fan base. A side-by-side comparison between Shrek and Shrek 5 highlights just how much more detailed Donkey has become, which many argue is a bad thing.

DreamWorks

Cameron Diaz's Fiona equally hasn't escaped the changes, as she similarly appears somewhat less ogre-like than before and has a vastly different face.

DreamWorks

Fans only caught a quick glimpse of the Gingerbread Man's return in Shrek 5 in a joke that some have criticized for its crass and less kid-friendly nature. Two Gingerbread Women slap the jellytots on the Shrek mainstay's behind as he twerks and exclaims, "I'm caked up like a freaking bakery."

DreamWorks

Shrek 5’s new visual style has been attributed to advances in animation technology over the years, namely the cutting-edge MoonRay engine, which enables more accurate lighting and refined character animation. While Shrek 5 may be an adjustment for some audiences after so long away from the franchise, the new style is in line with DreamWorks’ more recent offerings.

DreamWorks

Shrek 5's latest teaser can be watched below:

Shrek 5 will finally arrive in theaters on June 30, 2027, just weeks after Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 18. The latest tale in the land of Far, Far Away will take the gang into the realm of Further, Further Away, starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya, Skyler Gisondo, and Marcello Hernandez, with further cast members yet to be announced.

Will Shrek 5 Change Its Animation Style Before Release?

Universal Pictures is clearly aware of the backlash being hurled at Shrek 5, as the YouTube comments have been disabled for the teaser trailer and the previous cast announcement. That said, comments remain active on other social platforms such as X and Facebook, where many are criticizing the animation and calling for a return to the franchise’s original style.

Unfortunately, even though Shrek 5 was recently delayed to June 30, 2027, shifting away from competition from Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3 in December, it seems DreamWorks isn’t giving up on its new animation style. Despite these same criticisms taking flight with the cast announcement video last February, it seems nothing has changed in the new teaser.

Fans will likely have to learn to live with DreamWorks’ new style for these characters, both for Shrek 5 and the two further adventures in the land of Far, Far Away that are in the works. The ogretastic fantasy franchise has consistently delivered box office juggernauts, with over $4 billion grossed across six movies (including two Puss in Boots spin-offs), but, given some of the extreme backlash online, one has to wonder if Shrek 5 could disappoint.