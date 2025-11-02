Shrek 5 Unveils First Look At All 3 Of Shrek’s Kids Grown Up (Photos)

Fans have a new look at Shrek and Fiona's children from Shrek 5, now all grown up after their debut earlier in the 2000s. At the end of DreamWorks' third solo film in this franchise, Shrek became a father, changing the game for Mike Myers' fan-favorite ogre as the franchise added new stories. Now looking ahead to his fifth time on the big screen, this family dynamic will be different from anything fans have seen over the last two decades and change.

A new image from a float in the upcoming Macy's Day Parade showed the first look at Shrek's three children together from DreamWorks Animation's Shrek 5. An image posted on the @macysparadehistory Instagram account showed an official float celebrating the release of Shrek 5, which will be flown during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place in New York City on Thursday, November 27. Along with Shrek and Donkey on either end, an image on the side shows Shrek's triplets as teenagers horsing around with each other.

Macy's

Shrek's three kids (named Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia) were first introduced in 2007's Shrek the Third, when they were born at the end of the film. In Shrek 5, they will be reintroduced as teenagers, with the MCU's Zendaya playing the role of Felicia; the voices for Fergus and Farkle have not been announced as of writing.

DreamWorks Animation

Shrek 5 will be the fifth solo movie in DreamWorks' hit animated franchise and the first entry since 2011's Shrek Forever After. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are confirmed to reprise their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, but the rest of the cast (outside of Zendaya) have not been announced. Shrek 5 is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2027.

Here's What Shrek's Kids Did In Previous Shrek Movies

DreamWorks Animation

Shrek's children have not played much of a role in the franchise yet, starting with their birth in the final moments of 2007's Shrek the Third. They appeared in the early moments of 2011's Shrek Forever After, as Shrek and Fiona celebrated their birthday before things went haywire, leading to Shrek making the wish to be a real ogre again and losing his family.

Outside of the movies, they also appeared in the 2010 Halloween special titled Scared Shrekless. There, the trio scares a group of boys in their swamp as their parents celebrate their accomplishments, and Shrek and Fiona later send them out to terrify trick-or-treaters while they go with Donkey and other fairy tale creatures to Duloc to tell scary stories.

Considering Shrek 5 is still over a year and a half from its theatrical release, DreamWorks is sure to keep details about what Shrek's kids are up to in the movie for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential changes the studio may make a decade and a half after the last movie, like the one fans saw to Zendaya's new character in the first teaser.

In the new movie, many expect the triplets to play their biggest roles yet, especially with somebody as big as Zendaya playing one of them (see more on Zendaya's upcoming releases here). With so much information being held back, the Macy's Day Parade float will serve as an early milestone for Dreamworks to celebrate before fans learn more about what to expect in the story later.