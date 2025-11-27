Shrek 5 Announces Superman 2025 Star Will Play Shrek’s Son Farkle

Universal's Shrek 5 now has a major star from the 2025 Superman movie in line to play Farkle, one of Shrek's sons. 25 years after the original Shrek wowed fans in theaters, Shrek and Fiona now have a litter of grown ogre children for the fifth movie, as fans already theorize what may happen with their story. While plot details remain largely under wraps, new casting information will ramp up excitement for what's in store.

Universal Studios confirmed that Superman star Skylar Gisondo will join the voice cast of DreamWorks Animation's Shrek 5. NBC's Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb shared this new casting information while broadcasting the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when the Shrek float appeared on screen (showing a full look at Shrek's three kids grown up).

Warner Bros.

Gisondo will voice Shrek's son Farkle, who will make his first appearance as a teenager in Shrek 5. The actor had a breakthrough performance earlier in the year, when he played Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn's Superman for Warner Bros. and DC Studios.

Universal

Additionally, Guthrie and Kotb announced that Marcello Hernandez will join Gisondo in the cast. Hernandez is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, and he made his movie debut in 2025's Happy Gilmore 2.

NBC

Hernandez will voice Shrek's other son, Fergus, who made his debut in the franchise alongside Farkle in 2007's Shrek the Third.

Universal

Following the announcement during the parade, Hernandez celebrated the news on Instagram by posting a series of photos of himself in a Shrek costume, complete with green makeup all over his face and arms. The last picture showed him in that costume next to Gisondo in a Shrek-inspired baseball cap, with their character names listed at the bottom.

Shrek 5 will be the fifth entry in Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's Shrek franchise and the first new film since 2010's Shrek Forever After. While plot details have not been revealed, the film will bring back Mike Myers' Shrek, Cameron Diaz's Fiona, and Eddie Murphy's Donkey as they navigate the challenges of parenthood. Shrek 5 will debut in theaters on June 30, 2027.

What to Expect From Shrek's Kids in Shrek 5

Universal

Considering the caliber of actors playing Shrek's kids, one of whom is played by MCU and Dune star Zendaya, Universal clearly has high hopes for this trio to become fan-favorites. Gisondo became particularly popular after stealing the show as Jimmy Olsen in Superman, setting him up for another round of success in the voiceover booth.

Shrek 5 will mark a big change for the franchise, as it will show Shrek and Fiona's triplets as adolescent ogres and real characters for the first time. The story is likely to explore their dynamics as triplets and "monsters," while Shrek and Fiona handle even greater challenges in teaching them about the magical world around them.

Gisondo, Hernandez, and Zendaya will add a new level of star power to this long-running franchise, bringing their own influence to the story alongside mainstays like Myers, Diaz, and Murphy.

This mix of generations is sure to bring plenty of twists within the story, and Universal hopes it will entice fans of all ages to revisit Shrek after more than a decade away from the big screen.