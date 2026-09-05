X-Men '97 Producer Reveals If Nightcrawler's Death Will Be Permanent

The producer of Marvel's Disney+ X-Men series, X-Men '97, confirmed whether Nightcrawler's death is permanent. The Fuzzy Elf, who has one of the most unique perspectives on life in the X-Men ranks, met his maker in Season 2's finale. Given how prominent Nightcrawler has been in the series since its premiere season, his death stung, and fans clung to hope that he would be revived in some form come Season 3 or future episodes.

The Direct attended MultiCon, the annual fan convention in Los Angeles, California, that brings multiple fandoms together, and chatted with the executive producer of X-Men '97, Eric Lewald, who is also the original showrunner of X-Men: The Animated Series. The Direct asked Lewald whether he thinks Nightcrawler's death will be permanent, and the ace producer was upfront, answering with a firm "Oh yeah!"

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Kurt Wagner died in the Season 2 finale, "Survival of the Fittest," after Rogue struck a deal with the Celestial Eson the Searcher. She traded her own life for the power to free the love of her life, Gambit, from Apocalypse's control. At this point, it seemed like Rogue would die in the finale, but in a twist of fate, Wagner made his own bargain with Eson behind her back and took her place instead. It was a great show of brotherly love, which was difficult for any Nightcrawler fan to watch.

Julia Lewald, Eric's wife and fellow executive producer, chimed in, describing the finale as "very emotional" and opining that the events feel "earned:"

Julia Lewald: "But the finale of Season 2 is very emotional and it's earned. It is earned because those are the characters that we've all spent 30 years marinating in, and thinking of and loving."

Eric Lewald then gave credit where it was due. He stressed that the twist came from the show's current writing team, led by Matthew Chauncey, who took over as head writer after Beau DeMayo, although DeMayo wrote a chunk of Season 2's episodes before exiting. Lewald called the decision "a perfect choice:"

Eric Lewald: "And because of the personal relationships among the ones that are in jeopardy, and the one that ends up having to pay the price, it just it fits. It fits, and again, we can't take credit for that story twist. The guys, you know, Matt Chauncey and the people doing the writing made that choice, but we think it's a perfect choice."

Nightcrawler's death was inevitable, as the Fuzzy Elf was originally supposed to die in Season 1 instead of Gambit, but he got a more befitting end when it finally came in Season 2. He joins a list of beloved X-Men '97 characters who have fallen, including Madelyne Pryor and the biggest shock of Season 2, Magneto.

Making Nightcrawler's Death Permanent Is Painful but the Right Move

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It would have been great to see Nightcrawler return in future episodes, but he went out the right way. Wagner is extremely religious, and as a man of faith, he believes that sacrificing himself to save his sister's life is the most righteous thing a person could do, which fits his character perfectly. It is painful to watch Nightcrawler go, but bringing him back would undercut the gravity of his sacrifice and look like a cheap cop-out to keep Rogue alive on the show.

It also proves the series has real consequences, making the characters' choices more impactful and helping fans grow more attached to them. Comic book characters are notorious for deaths that never stick, and inasmuch as that works on the page, it doesn't always translate to live-action or animated shows, except when there's a genuine way to resurrect someone without cheapening their death.

Magneto, for example, also died in Season 2, but bringing him back as Onslaught makes sense given its strong comic precedent. The toll his death took on Charles Xavier was already evident in the following episodes, a perfect setup for introducing Onslaught. For those unfamiliar, Onslaught is a psionic entity born from the darkest parts of Professor X and Magneto's merged minds. The context of Wagner's death, on the other hand, makes a similar return much tougher.