X-Men '97 Season 2 Completely Changes Rogue

X-Men '97 Season 2 officially changed Rogue and her world in a major way, setting up her most personal story yet heading into Season 3. Gambit's death in X-Men '97 Season 1 completely shattered Rogue, haunting her due to the trauma of losing the love of her life. Rogue's grief carried over into Season 2, and it was amplified further when Apocalypse killed Magneto, another major figure in Rogue's orbit with whom she shared a complicated romance. In the penultimate episode of X-Men '97 Season 2, Rogue reunited with a newly resurrected Gambit, but this is a different version of the man she once knew and loved due to Apocalypse's influence. While Rogue was tempted to go along with Gambit's plan of making her immortal so death can never separate them again, she still managed to see through the corruption and Apocalypse's control, mapping out a plan to save Gambit and restore his old self for good.

The X-Men '97 Season 2 finale revealed Rogue's desperate attempt to save Gambit from Apocalypse's control by facing Eson the Searcher to make a cosmic deal: she would gain temporary Celestial-level power needed to defeat Apocalypse in exchange for her life. Rogue received the much-needed upgrade, breaking Apocalypse's hold on Gambit by absorbing his essence, and ultimately sealing it in a gem given to Cable. This move restored Gambit, but it came at a cost.

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Although Rogue expected her to die after defeating Apocalypse, it didn't happen because Nightcrawler, her adoptive brother, returned to the shrine and took the sacrifice in her place. The X-Men hero's noble act allowed Gambit and Rogue to have a future together, but without him.

Nightcrawler's sacrifice is expected to reshape Rogue because it removed her closest familial anchor, which makes her vulnerable. Even though Gambit is now present in her life post-Apocalypse, the bond she forged with Nightcrawler was different and couldn't be replaced.

In the original X-Men: The Animated Series and Marvel Comics, Mystique is Rogue's adoptive mother and Nightcrawler's biological mother, making Rogue and Kurt siblings. Kurt has been the faith-driven brotherly presence in Rogue's inner circle, reminding her about religion and acts of pure love. Without Kurt, Rogue loses the only person connecting her to her faith, leaving a deafening void in her life.

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Nightcrawler's death isn't the only lingering emotional thread that Rogue needs to deal with in X-Men '97 Season 3. The Season 2 finale's post-credits scene also confirmed the return of Mystique, and her comeback was amplified by elevating herself to a real position of power after killing Valerie Cooper (the leader of X-Factor).

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Following major developments in X-Men '97 Season 2, Rogue is entering Season 3 as a changed X-Men heroine. With her brother gone and her complicated adoptive mother returning from the shadows, Rogue will have to navigate this newfound dynamic amid rising political turmoil involving mutants due to Graydon Creed's (Mystique's other son) rise as U.S. President.

As Valerie Cooper, Mystique has the perfect opportunity to create tension within the X-Men, using Rogue's vulnerability to her advantage in order to achieve her goals. Without Nightcrawler as Rogue's moral anchor, it leaves a void in her life that could lead to instability. Despite that, Gambit's return could be what Rogue needs amid the uncertainty.

Gambit's Return Is What Rogue Needs In X-Men '97 Season 3

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Ahead of X-Men '97 Season 3, Rogue is filled with vulnerabilities. Outside of mourning the loss of Nightcrawler, she also has to face the reality of gradually being close again to a forever changed Gambit, the potential consequences of her Celestial power boost, and the political pressure that the X-Men need to face.

Amid these changes, Gambit's restoration is what Rogue needs, mainly because it gives her a practical romantic foundation at a moment when everything else in her life is changing.

Since Gambit's death in Season 1's Genosha massacre, Rogue has been mourning his death in the episodes leading up to his resurrection, carrying that grief as she deals with time travel, Magneto's death, and the rise of Apocalypse.

Gambit's return allows Rogue to gain more than a romantic partner. She gains a semblance of normalcy and chosen family at a time when her adoptive ties are sources of irreversible pain. The fact that Gambit chose her, even in his twisted form of Death, solidifies the pair's everlasting connection, which is now stronger after what they went through in the final two episodes of X-Men '97 Season 2.

X-Men '97 Season 3 has the golden opportunity to explore Rogue not as a solitary powerhouse of the team, but as someone learning to lean on chosen family while confronting the biological and adoptive ties that once changed her. With Gambit as a steady anchor, she can face those challenges without succumbing to her fragility in the face of mounting pressure.