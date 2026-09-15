Star Wars Releases New Trailer Featuring Darth Revan, Cal Kestis & More

Lucasfilm Games' new sizzle reel trailer features Star Wars icons like Darth Revan and Cal Kestis. This year is an exciting one for fans of Star Wars gaming, with the turn-based Zero Company and racing-focussed Galactic Racer finally being released. Those releases are thrilling for those seeking something new from Star Wars gaming, but, of course, disappointing for those eager to pick up a lightsaber or blaster again for a more classically action-based first or third person game.

Lucasfilm Games unveiled a brand new sizzle reel to celebrate its existing and upcoming video games from the worlds of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Monkey Island, with the greatest focus, as usual, landing on the galaxy far, far away. While the Star Wars studio failed to deliver any fresh looks at future video games, it reaffirmed several releases that some feared to be dead in the water.

In just 2 minutes, 14 seconds, Lucasfilm highlighted over a dozen of its biggest games, some of which gamers have been waiting years for news on:

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars: Zero Company

LEGO Star Wars Castaways

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu ( The Sims 4 Expansion)

( Expansion) Disney Dreamlight Valley

Monopoly Go Star Wars

Destiny 2 - Renegades

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Star Wars: Eclipse

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Return to Monkey Island

The full trailer can be watched below:

Lucasfilm Teases 4 Upcoming Star Wars Video Game Release

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Fuse Games

Now that Zero Company has been released, next up for Star Wars gaming is Galactic Racer, a high-stakes racing title from Fuse Games that takes place in the Outer Rim and evokes memories of the classic Burnout games. Between landspeeders, speeder bikes, and podracers, Galactic Racer will offer various style of racing when it releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 8.

Star Wars: Eclipse

Quantic Dream

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is cooking up Star Wars: Eclipse, a branching multi-character experience set in the High Republic where the player's decisions shape the narrative. It's been almost five years since Eclipse was announced in December 2021 with a glimpse of a younger Yoda making its way into the trailer, but there is no indication of when it will be released.

Star Wars Jedi 3

Respawn Entertainment

Fans don't know much about Respawn Entertainment's Jedi: Survivor sequel, beyond that it is in development and will culminate Cal Kestis' trilogy. Unlike its predecessor, Jedi 3 missed out on the sizzle reel as it is still awaiting a full reveal amid concerns about the Cal Kestis threequel's development due to the recent EA acquisition and departure of game director Stig Asmussen.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Saber Interactive

It's encouraging to see the Knights of the Old Republic Remake still celebrated by Lucasfilm, five years after it was announced in September 2021. The modern take on the 2003 Star Wars classic has since switched developers from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, although there have been no major updates or reveals from the remake outside of Darth Revan's appearance in the sizzel reel.

Strangely, Lucasfilm Games failed to acknowledge one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars games, as there was no sign of The Fate of the Old Republic, the "spiritual successor" to the beloved games from Arcanaut Studios. The title was only announced at the Game Awards 2025 and is expected to be released at some point before 2030, likely as part of the next console generation.

Lucasfilm Games Honors the Past With 11 Major Star Wars Releases

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

DICE

Almost a decade after its release in 2017, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, the second act in DICE's reboot of the classic multiplayer action shooter, maintains a strong fanbase who are hopeful for a Battlefront 3 that is unlikely to ever happen. Players can battle it out in first person or third person in massive multiplayer modes, even piloting vehicles and controlling legendary heroes and villains.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

TT Games

Back in 2022, TT Games updated its brickified adaptation of the galaxy far, far away with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, remaking the prequel and original trilogies while finally bringing all three sequels to gaming. The game adopted a new third-person over-the-shoulder combat style, through which players explored an open galaxy and experienced the nine beloved stories.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

From the developers of Titanfall, Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor remain some of the most acclaimed modern Star Wars experiences. Between the Dark Souls-esque lightsaber combat, the intricate story of Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis, and a variety of bosses and worlds to navigate across the two Jedi games, there's no denying that these are worth celebrating.

Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft

Star Wars: Outlaws made history for the galaxy far, far away as the first-ever truly open-world experience, featuring five explorable planets, including Tatooine. The game received mixed reviews, namely citing its classically Ubisoft repetitive nature, as players took control of Kay Vess and faced off with various crime syndicates.

Star Wars: Zero Company

Bit Reactor

Star Wars finally took another go at the turn-based tactics genre with Zero Company, putting gamers in control of Hawks, the leader of a group of mercenaries and misfits in the Clone Wars era. The singe-player game is reminiscent of XCOM and can be enjoyed on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

LEGO Star Wars Castaways

Gameloft

Developed by Gameloft, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is exclusive to iOS, tvOS, and MacOS, and it's driven by social interactions in a brickified version of the galaxy far, far away on a secret abandoned planet. There, players can build their own character, interact and play with friends, battle, solve puzzles, and more.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Capital Games

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has been consistently updated with new content for mobile gamers to dive into for over a decade. The mobile RPG utilizes the collectible card game format to include characters from every Star Wars era that they pit against each other in turn-based battles.

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

EA

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu released in 2020 as a Star Wars-themed expansion to The Sims 4, set on the distant planet of Batuu (which is actually the setting for the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disney theme parks). The Sims 4 players can visit the desert world of Batuu to complete missions, build a lightsaber, adopt their own droid, and even interact with sequel trilogy characters like Rey and Kylo Ren.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation experience akin to Animal Crossing, allowing gamers across most platforms to build their dream home and lifestyles, with elements of the House of Mouse's biggest franchises in the mix. Dreamlight Valley already includes two collections of Star Wars content from 2025 and 2026, including unique cosmetics, and even R2-D2 and BB-8 companions.

Monopoly GO! Star Wars

Hasbro

The popular mobile game Monopoly GO! has its own crossover with Star Wars that turned the game board into familiar locales and added activities like pod racing. Star Wars received a new version of the real-estate board game this year with Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains, a team-based take on the classic experience that sadly didn't make the cut for the sizzle reel.

Destiny 2 - Renegades

Bungie

Nine years into its lifespan, Destiny 2 received a medium-sized expansion in December 2025 with Renegades, a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The crossover is still grounded in the Destiny universe, but with a Star Wars-esque space-western theme, locations inspired by the galaxy's most iconic worlds, and new loot like Praxis Blades effectively being Bungie's take on lightsabers.