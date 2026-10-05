Lanterns Finale Confirms That Sinestro Can Revive Hal Jordan (But You May Not Like It)

Lanterns Episode 7 ended on a major cliffhanger as John Stewart and the Halogram traveled to the planet Zoe Macon, aka the Manhunter, left for dead. They scoured the area for clues and stumbled upon a hideout where a mysterious figure had set up shop. After a quick scuffle, the duo learned they were facing off with Sinestro, Hal's mentor. Episode 8, "Dirt and Stars," picks up that thread and runs with it when Sinestro reveals a way to bring Hal Jordan back to life.

Since John doesn't know Sinestro, he's more open to hearing what he has to say than the Halogram. The former Green Lantern reveals that Noah Macon, Zoe's grandson and the last Manhunter, broke him out of jail and brought him to the planet as part of a master scheme. Noah's goal is to acquire his own Green Lantern power ring, giving him a way to defeat the Guardians should they come looking for him.

HBO

Sinestro is opportunistic, though, so he tries to sell himself to John. Obviously, someone who nearly brought down the Green Lantern Corps could be an asset to someone who isn't on the organization's good side. But Sinestro's real ace in the hole is that he believes he can bring Hal back to life if he gets access to a power ring.

The Halogram doesn't buy it, and the conversation goes far enough off the rails that John leaves Sinestro stranded. The rest of Lanterns' finale focuses on John wrapping up the case in Rushville, Nebraska, where he gets Sheriff Kane to admit she was the one who killed Hal. The two of them come to an agreement that allows her and Noal to live their lives in peace while John goes off and trains to become a hero powerful enough to take down a Manhunter should the need arise.

Unfortunately, another Manhunter might be the least of John's worries. Before leaving the alien planet, John remarks that there's no way to survive there because of the fear that permeates throughout the air and water. He's right, for the most part. What John doesn't realize is that he's put Sinestro in a tight spot, one that will force the villain to give in to his worst impulses and create something horrifying.

Of course, in the comics, Sinestro founded the Yellow Lantern Corps, an organization powered by fear. It quickly became a thorn in the Green Lantern Corps' side, even going as far as to attack Mogo, the planet that guides power rings to their new bearers. Hal took on the Sinestro Corps a number of times and usually came out on top. However, in one universe, he gave in to his fear and walked a darker path.

DC Comics

In Injustice, Hal aligned himself with Superman, much to the Green Lantern Corps' dismay. After some back-and-forth, the Guardians stripped Hal of his power, forcing him to reach out to Sinestro and put on a Yellow Lantern ring. Everything fell apart from there, with Hal killing John and becoming the very thing he fought so hard to destroy. Lanterns might've set up a similar future for Hal, if Sinestro gets his way.

Hal Jordan Is Part of Sinestro's Future Plans for the DCU

HBO

Sinestro is a lot of things, but a liar isn't one of them. He wouldn't have told John he could bring Hal back unless he truly believed he could pull it off. Now that Sinestro is marooned, all he can do is think and build. It probably won't take him long to build a yellow lantern and eventually his own version of the power ring. Once he can leave the planet, recruiting will top his to-do list.

Supergirl revealed some of the scum and villainy that call the DCU home. Sinestro can build a formidable army that puts the Green Lantern Corps on notice. But it won't be complete without Hal, who's buried on Earth. Sinestro can do some grave-robbing and bring Hal back. Giving the hero a second chance is only half the battle, though, as he also has to be convinced to become a Yellow Lantern.

The quickest way to get Hal on board would be for Sinestro to kidnap the Kanes. However, the hero cares about someone else just as much: John. If Sinestro makes Hal believe his protege is in danger and needs someone with a power ring to help, he'll have no choice but to embrace his dark side. What happens after that sounds like a great story for a future season of Lanterns, one that takes inspiration from the source material and pits Hal and John against each other.