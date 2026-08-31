DC Studios Just Introduced Its 5th Legion Of Doom Member

DC Studios is building an impressive Legion of Doom roster under everyone's noses, introducing its fifth and potentially most powerful member. Lanterns' story has focused mainly on the Manhunter threat in its first two episodes. Hal Jordan and John Stewart realize that something fishy is going on in Rushville, Nebraska, and eventually learn that a Manhunter is likely the one pulling the strings.

Despite being a seasoned member of the Green Lantern Corps, Hal doesn't know much about Manhunters, at least not enough to get his trainee up to speed. Instead, he throws on his old suit and travels from Earth to an intergalactic prison holding his former mentor, Sinestro. Hal asks Sinestro what he knows about the Manhunters, but the prisoner is more interested in John, claiming the rookie is the greatest threat Earth's current Green Lantern faces.

HBO

Of course, it's hard to take Sinestro at his word. Sheriff Kerry Kane reads an article about him before Hal departs, one that details the coup he tried to pull off on Oa that left a Guardian dead. Clearly, Sinestro isn't a stand-up guy in the DCU. And that's not surprising because DC Studios is following in the footsteps of the source material.

In the comics, Sinestro is the Green Lantern Corps' greatest failure. He's responsible for forming a rival group called the Sinestro Corps, which makes fear its ally. Sinestro's actions on the page made him a great fit for another evil team that got its start on a Saturday morning cartoon: the Legion of Doom.

1978's Challenge of the Super Friends brought together a group of remarkable bad people and set them up in a helmet-shaped base in a swamp. The Legion became such a thorn in the heroes' side on TV that it became DC Comics canon. Now, all these years later, DC Studios is working to bring the bad bank together, with Sinestro among a handful of members active in the DCU.

Legion of Doom Members DC Studios Has Big Plans For

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

The Legion of Doom nearly formed on the big screen once. In the theatrical cut of Justice League, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor made an offer to Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, because he thought the bad guys needed a league of their own. The setup didn't go anywhere because the DCEU fell apart. However, the DCU's Lex has a clean slate to work from.

As it stands, Lex is in jail because of his role in nearly destroying Metropolis and kicking off a war in Jarhanpur. He won't be there behind bars much longer, though, because Man of Tomorrow will see him team up with his greatest foe, Superman, to protect the world from a massive threat.

Lex could do enough in Man of Tomorrow to earn Superman's trust and be allowed to go off on his own. Once he has his freedom, all that's left for him to do is build a swamp base and recruit a few members to his supervillain team.

Bizarro

DC Studios

One villain Lex could seek out is Ultraman, the Superman clone he unleashed in the 2025 film. By having Ultraman in his corner, Lex had the means to go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel and make him look weak to the public. But the plan hit a snag because Ultraman just wasn't very bright, allowing Superman to get the edge over him on the battlefield.

In the end, Superman sent Ultraman flying through a black hole. The copy's whereabouts at this point are unknown. It's unlikely he met his maker, though, as DC Studios could've just killed him off right then and there. The more likely outcome is that he's transforming into the DCU's take on Bizarro and is preparing for another fight with his doppelganger.

Brainiac

DC Animation

The aforementioned threat that Lex and Superman will work together to defeat in Man of Tomorrow is none other than Brainiac, a villain obsessed with collecting knowledge by any means necessary. He will take his talents to Earth in the 2027 sequel and force the planet's inhabitants to make some tough choices.

As much as Lex is being billed as Brainiac's enemy, he's certainly going to be impressed by the android's methods. Once the battle is over, Lex might slip Brainiac a business card and let him know that there's more than one way to knock around a Kryptonian. Those two putting their minds together would be something to behold.

Gorilla Grodd

The CW

Man of Tomorrow isn't the only follow-up to Superman. Jimmy Olsen's story continues in The People vs. Gorilla Grodd, a mockumentary-style show that'll focus on the journalist trying to prove the titular villain's innocence. DC Studios put Grodd in prison for murdering his father, the king of Gorilla City, a crime he claims he didn't commit.

While Grodd might not have killed his dad, that doesn't mean he has a squeaky-clean record. The People vs. Gorilla Grodd can cover the ape's evil feats and set him up to work alongside other iconic DC villains in the future as a member of the Legion of Doom.