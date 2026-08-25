Man Of Tomorrow Will Fix The Most Controversial Aspect of Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern

Guy Gardner isn't exactly a fan favorite, so he's going to look to clean up his act in 2027's Man of Tomorrow. All eyes are on the Green Lantern Corps right now. Lanterns is airing on HBO, introducing the DCU's versions of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the two most important Earth-based Green Lanterns in DC lore.

Hal and John don't see eye-to-eye, mostly because they have different approaches to the hero gig. John takes his job seriously, while Hal likes to play fast and loose with the rules. No matter how much they dislike each other, though, they would probably bond over their hatred of Earth's other Green Lantern, Guy Gardner.

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Guy burst onto the DCU scene in Superman, where he was played by director James Gunn's good friend Nathan Fillion. A member of the Justice Gang, Guy enjoyed talking the talk more than walking the walk. Sure, he helped save Metropolis from a giant monster. But he didn't do it gracefully, caring more about looking cool than protecting civilians.

Having a bad attitude put Guy at odds with everyone in Superman. And once the verbal jabs started flowing, there was only one topic for them to land on: his hair. Guy sports a non-flattering bowl cut in the DCU, which only sort of distracts from the gold tooth in his mouth. The look just doesn't work, but it won't last much longer.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fillion revealed that Lanterns will be the last project Guy has his current hairdo for. Man of Tomorrow presents an oppurtunity to switch things up.

"We updated the hairdo just a little bit."

Fillion didn't go into detail about why Guy is making the switch. However, there is a logical explanation, one that teases a better path for the selfish hero.

Guy Gardner Has Many Positive Influences In Man Of Tomorrow

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After the battle in Metropolis in Superman, Guy turned his back on the titular hero, believing that he could be the monster Lex Luthor made him out to be. Guy eventually came to his senses and traveled to Jarhanpur with Hawkgirl and Metamorpho to stop a war from breaking out. Of course, he still acted like he was after nothing but glory. But it was clear that he was starting to respect Superman's positive attitude.

While Guy has yet to appear in Lanterns, it's more likely than not that he's going to share the screen with John Stewart more than he does with Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre's character showed in a single episode that he has a heart of gold, like Superman, albeit with a bit more brooding thrown in the mix. At some point, John is going to get his own ring and show Guy a thing or two about being a hero.

With John and Superman both set to appear in Man of Tomorrow, Guy will be surrounded by boy scouts. His flippant attitude won't fly on the battlefield any longer, so he's going to have to look in the mirror and turn over a new leaf.

A new haircut might be the first step toward reform. Guy better be careful about changing his tune completely, though. Superhero movies, especially ones directed by Gunn, love to redeem someone, only to turn around and take them out just as they're starting to make progress.

Brainiac is unlikely to take prisoners in Man of Tomorrow. And he's definitely not going to have much respect for a member of a galactic peacekeeping organization that's certainly gotten in his way a time or two. At least if Guy does go out in a blaze of glory, he won't have a ridiculous bowl cut that's made him the butt of several jokes already.