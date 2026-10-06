Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Officially Rewrites the Rules Of Marvel's NetflixVerse

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will completely change its relationship with the wider MCU with a key casting change for its final episodes. The Charlie Cox-led continuation of Daredevil's MCU journey on Disney+ was showcased as a living part of the MCU filled with Easter eggs and references to the larger saga, a norm that began in Netflix's first three seasons of Daredevil. The first two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again mostly kept that promise in small yet exciting ways by bringing back familiar characters from past Disney+ shows to establish greater interconnectivity, proving that this version of Hell's Kitchen remains part of the wider MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, set to release in March 2027, is set to rewrite the rules of Marvel's NetflixVerse, considering that there are no confirmed MCU characters who originated outside of the NetflixVerse or Born Again itself. This is a different strategy from what the first two seasons did.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 featured two notable MCU characters: Hawkeye's Jack Duquesne and Ms. Marvel's Yusuf Khan. Aside from the connective issue to the Jeremy Renner-led series, Duquesne's presence was more about expanding Wilson Fisk's circle of known elites.

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Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), Kamala Khan's father from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, appeared during a standalone episode of Daredevil: Born Again, where he teamed up with Matt Murdock to stave off a bank heist in the middle of Daredevil and Wilson Fisk's war in New York's political arena. Yusuf's inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was historic for the MCU because it marked the first time that an MCU character had shown up in a Disney+ series after previously appearing in a Marvel Studios movie.

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Following Season 1's strategy to make the MCU interconnectivity more visible, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 narrowed the window by only bringing back Duquesne, but his return wasn't just a mere cameo. Jack Duquesne's comeback in the show's sophomore season redeemed him, turning him from a wasted hero to a fan-favorite scene stealer. He teamed up with Daredevil during a prison breakout from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force's secured facility, which became one of the most memorable moments of the series.

Daredevil: Born Again's final season is not returning the favor, considering that there are no announced MCU characters who originated outside the Netflix shows. The confirmed characters in the upcoming season are almost entirely from the NetflixVerse, namely Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. This move by Daredevil: Born Again is distancing the show from the rest of the MCU, meaning it is going all-in on its original characters rather than embracing a cameo-driven system featuring familiar MCU faces.

Marvel Television's strategy of keeping its distance from the movie corner started to flow the other way. In July 2026, Jon Bernthal's Punisher appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he played a significant role alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the fight against Jean Grey.

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This move signals that the street-level world is now allowed to visit the main movies more prominently, rather than being relegated to a quick scene to gain cheers from the audience.

While it may be too early to tell whether Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is closing the door for good on including MCU characters from other projects, this is an expected move for the show as it doubles down on the NetflixVerse as its self-contained crime-and-vigilante world and refocuses on its core characters for the final part of its narrative.

Why Marvel Studios May Be Distancing These Corners of the MCU From Daredevil

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Daredevil: Born Again's street-level storytelling works because the threats are political, personal, and contained within its grounded setting. Isolating it from the rest of the field, sprinkled with literal gods, sorcerers, and mutants, allows Marvel's Television side to preserve its TV-MA rating and create compelling stories without having to address powerful heroes who can solve problems quickly.

By keeping the core characters and returning favorites in one place, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has a golden opportunity to make the TV side its own without letting the movies hijack it. These characters now have a self-contained platform that seemingly doesn't need to reference every other New York project.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's four-year time jump from No Way Home, with it set firmly in 2028, also makes the gap understandable and helps the illusion hold. This makes it easier for everyone to believe Spider-Man is truly busy and the Avengers are dealing with their "large potato" shenanigans.

All in all, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's isolation is a good thing, as it upholds the old Netflix corner as its own universe again. By integrating too closely with the rest of the MCU, some have felt that Born Again has lost some of its charm. Hopefully, by shedding some of the MCU connectivity that bogged the show down, Marvel Studios can honor Daredevil and the shows it ushered in one last time by bringing it back to the characters who started it all.