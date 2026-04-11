Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Just Redeemed a Wasted MCU Phase 4 Hero

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 completely transformed a wasted Phase 4 character into a compelling hero, giving him far greater significance than he ever had in his debut series. Daredevil: Born Again brought back Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman) from Hawkeye, showcasing his life as a vigilante and directly clashing with Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. At the end of Season 1, he was imprisoned alongside Fisk's other enemies, but many argued that his presence in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was far more interesting than his appearance in Hawkeye, which offered minimal to no deep exploration.

In just four episodes, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 propelled Jack Duquesne to greater heights by giving him a better and more interesting role, showcasing his scenes from being interrogated by Heather Glenn all the way to joining the action alongside Daredevil in a memorable prison break sequence in Episode 3.

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While Swordsman started the season in custody, Tony Dalton's acting prowess and commanding presence took center stage during the tense courtroom scenes, with Kirsten McDuffie fighting by his side. Fully aware that the rigged trial would send him back to prison, Dalton delivered a masterclass in calm composure amid the chaos of Fisk's "fake" court, blending quiet defiance with effortless cinema.

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His bigger role transformed him from a wasted Phase 4 character into an even more significant and compelling hero, making fans excited about where he will appear next in the MCU.

The prison break sequence in Episode 3 delivered a long-awaited payoff for Jack Duquesne, proving how formidable he really is as a street-level threat. Swordsman managed to wield a makeshift weapon with lethal precision while holding his own in a brutal, grounded one-take battle sequence against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

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This marks a massive improvement over Jack's treatment in Hawkeye. The Phase 4 series reduced the Swordsman to brief flashes of swordplay and kept his role largely comedic and light. While it is charming, he never truly tapped into his potential as a capable vigilante.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stripped away much of that levity, transforming him into a grounded, formidable street-level threat who finally feels dangerous and narratively significant.

Tony Dalton is best known for his layered performances as the charismatic Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul and the titular anti-hero Roberto Ávila in Sr. Ávila. His expanded role as Swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again finally gave Dalton the kind of complex, high-stakes material that stretched his range far beyond the charming but comedic supporting character he played in Hawkeye.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 4 showed Jack exiting this dark chapter by stepping back from the front lines (at least for now), meaning that he is using a more calculated path amid the chaos.

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Jack also delivered a poignant line about Daredevil evolving from a hero into a full-blown symbol of hope for a battered New York, underscoring his newfound respect for Matt's fight, even though he needed to step away (read more on how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 fixed its predecessor).

Where Will Swordsman Appear Next In The MCU?

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 4 strongly implied that this is Swordsman's last appearance for a while unless he makes a surprise return in the climactic battle to join Daredevil and his army against Mayor Fisk and his forces. Despite that, the character's future is bright.

The most likely next appearance for Tony Dalton's Swordsman could be the already-confirmed Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Given that Daredevil is already aware of how formidable Swordsman is on the street level, it's possible that he could recruit him for a side mission or work together against a newfound threat.

Jack Duquesne's vast personal resources could prove equally valuable, offering Matt and his allies a critical lifeline, whether for funding future operations, rebuilding infrastructure, or simply providing the financial breathing room needed to restart their lives if Mayor Fisk's downfall truly happens in Season 2.

It's also possible that Jack could return in Hawkeye's possible Season 2. While the second season of the Jeremy Renner-led series is still uncertain, it would be fascinating to see Jack return to the project where he originated. This could allow Marvel to either continue treating him as a charming but underutilized supporting character or elevate him into a stronger, more integral player within the street-level corner of the MCU.