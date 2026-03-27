Charlie Cox Reveals This Unexpected Hero Will Join The Fight In Daredevil Born Again Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is poised to mark a brand-new era for the titular hero of Hell's Kitchen, after Charlie Cox revealed in an interview that an unexpected hero will join the fight in the upcoming batch of episodes. Daredevil: Born Again has already brought major heroes into the fold to join Matt Murdock's quest to bring down Mayor Fisk's evil regime in New York, notably Jon Bernthal's Punisher in Season 1 and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in Season 2.

Other heroes joining Daredevil's army are White Tiger and Karen Page, and many are still expected to join in the already confirmed Season 3, with some speculating that the remaining Defenders, like Iron Fist and Luke Cage, could eventually appear after their absence in Season 2.

Speaking as a guest on the new episode of On Film with Kevin McCarthy, Charlie Cox revealed that Matt Murdock (not Daredevil) will have fight scenes without the Daredevil mask in Season 3, making Murdock the unexpected hero who will join the fight against a new wave of villains in the upcoming season:

"I did a sequence for Season 3 where I don't have the glasses on, I'm not in the suit. So, I'm Matt Murdock but without the glasses. And that's challenging, 'cause I've gotta throw kicks and punch, I've gotta avoid punches and kicks, but also not be looking at them. So, you have to do it with it in your periphery and then you have to remember in the heat of the moment."

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This isn't the first time Murdock has been active on the battlefield as a civilian rather than in his costume. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 5 featured an incredible fight scene in which Matt Murdock, while subtly trying to save innocent hostages, used his heightened senses and combat skills as a blind lawyer trying to save the day.

The self-contained story was highly praised by fans for showcasing Murdock's creativity in keeping his identity as Daredevil hidden, as well as its impressive fight scenes. If anything, seeing Matt Murdock (not Daredevil) again replicate what he did from Season 1 will be exciting to witness in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to introduce Daredevil's army in their imminent clash with Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force, meaning that the likes of Karen Page, Jessica Jones, and Bullseye will join forces to save New York from Martial Law.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Matt Murdock's Joining the Fight Is Crucial in Daredevil: Born Again

Netflix's Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again cemented the importance of Matt Murdock's secret identity in protecting the people closest to him. Season 1 showed him actively trying to erase the vigilante part of his life, mainly because he was still carrying the guilt over losing Foggy Nelson while believing that Murdock alone can deliver justice.

However, everything changed in Season 2 after Murdock fully committed to leading a resistance against Mayor Fisk's tyrannical regime, making him embrace the Daredevil persona more to dismantle Fisk's allies and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

While exciting, Cox's confirmation that Matt Murdock will join the fight means that there is a precarious situation that will force him to immediately protect himself from danger rather than suiting up as Daredevil. This revelation suggests Season 3 will be a more intense journey for Murdock, pushing him once again to the brink of danger and into a situation that will highlight his vulnerability.