Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 featured a cast of heroes, robbers, hostages, and cops.

Episode 5, "With Interest," broke from Born Again's larger storyline to tell the self-contained tale of Matt Murdock thwarting a bank robbery with the help of a major Ms. Marvel character.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 Cast Guide

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock still hasn't suited up as Daredevil since the Born Again time-skip after Foggy Nelson's tragic death (but is he really dead?). However, ahead of his official jump back into action as Daredevil, he showcases some heroics in Episode 5 in helping thwart a group of bank robbers.

Throughout the episode, Murdock utilizes his familiar smarts, confidence, and negotiating prowess to go head-to-head with the robbers before taking them down one by one and saving the group of hostages.

Outside his MCU appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and more, Cox has credits in Stardust and The Theory of Everything.

Mohan Kapur - Yusuf Khan

Mohan Kapur makes his third MCU appearance in Daredevil: Born Again as Yusuf Khan (father of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) after featuring in his on-screen daughter's Disney+ solo series along with The Marvels.

This time, Yusuf is the Assistant Bank Manager at New York Mutual Bank, and the robbers demand his help opening a safe. Fortunately, Matt Murdock is here to save the day and ensure he gets home to his superhero daughter.

The Ms. Marvel actor faced allegations in December 2022 for sexually harassing a minor. However, no formal charges were filed against Kapur.

Kapur has also appeared in School of Lies, The Vaccine War, and Karmma Calling, and much of his past work has been in Hindi films and TV.

Cillian O’Sullivan - Devlin

Devlin is the green-masked robber who leads the group holding up New York Mutual Bank in "With Interest." Speaking with a strong Irish accent, Devlin does much of the talking, calling the shots, and negotiating with the NYPD.

The bank robber appeared earlier in Daredevil: Born Again, working for Luca, one of the heads of the Five Families who met with Vanessa Fisk.

Devlin is played by Irish actor Cillian O'Sullivan, who can also be seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Chicago P.D., and The Blacklist.

Ruibo Qian - Angie Kim

Detective Angie Kim showed up in the Daredevil: Born Again premiere, speaking with Cherry when Bullseye attacked Josie's Bar.

In "With Interest," she returns as the hostage negotiator on the phone with the robbers from outside the bank. Kim saves a hostage with humor as she delivers an Irish/leprechaun joke that prompts Devlin to hold off on executing a hostage.

Ruibo Qian from Black Mirror's "Smithereens" brings the NYPD detective to life and is featured in Jessica Jones' series premiere.

Ian Lassiter - SWAT Captain Rodriguez

SWAT Captain Rodriguez works with Detective Angie Kim outside New York Mutual Bank, leading the armed officers and the eventual storm of the bank.

Rodriguez actor Ian Lassiter has appeared in Power Book II: Ghost and Queen of Glory.

John Ford-Dunker - Red

John Ford-Dunker's bank robber is simply credited as Red for the mask color he wears in the episode. His most recognizable moments came as he held a shotgun to Matt Murdock's face and was the first taken out by the superhero lawyer.

Having originally trained in theater, Ford-Dunker has now racked up TV credits in Zero Day, The Gilded Age, and City on a Hill.

John Anthony Gorman - Yellow

The yellow-masked robber doesn't do much notable beyond holding his gun to the hostages and eventually having his head cracked off a wall by Matt Murdock.

Yellow actor John Anthony Gorman has other credits in The Blacklist and Lioness.

Cameron Moir - Blue

The duties of taking Yusuf Khan to the safe at gunpoint fell to the Blue criminal, who was knocked out by Matt Murdock with a swift hit to the back of the head.

He was played by Cameron Moir, who portrayed a helicopter pilot in Black Adam.

Ryan Ward - Purple

The purple-masked robber doesn't get much to do in Episode 5 beyond knocking down a man who attempts to wrestle his gun away when they enter the bank.

Ryan Ward plays the plum-colored criminal after other roles in The Equalizer and A Day Late and Ten Pounds Overweight.

Sahar Milani - Belinda

Sahar Milani appears as Belinda, the lucky hostage selected for freedom by the robbers as a show of good faith to the NYPD and hostage negotiator Angie Kim.

Actress Sahar Milani has also performed in Law & Order.

Gilbert D. Sanchez - Keith

While Devlin originally selects Matt Murdock to escape the bank, he trades his place for Belinda's husband Keith, sending the couple outside to safety.

The actor behind Keith, Gilbert D. Sanchez, can be found in Law & Order: Organized Crime and New Amsterdam.

Jimmy Palumbo - Johnny Santini

Johnny Santini is an employee of the Department of Sanitation who has been banking with New York Mutual Bank. This gives him the know-how to reveal to Matt Murdock that the safe holds no cash and only safety deposit boxes.

59-year-old actor Jimmy Palumbo plays Santini after roles in Taken 3, The Family, and Beer League.

Annie Hägg - Selene

Selene was disguised throughout "With Interest" as another hostage who turned out to be working with the robbers. she attempted to make off with a valuable diamond, only to be thwarted by Matt Murdock.

Selene actress Annie Hägg can be seen elsewhere in Hunters and The Blacklist.