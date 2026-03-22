Marvel Studios Confirms Return of 2 Dead MCU Netflix Characters

With Daredevil: Born Again returning for Season 2 on March 24, Marvel Studios is continuing to embrace more elements from the original Netflix-era series. The new season once again centers on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his ever-evolving conflict with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). However, beyond the core rivalry, the upcoming episodes will also dive deeper into the legacy of the original show by bringing back two characters from the Netflix storyline who were previously believed to be dead.

As previously revealed in a new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, one familiar face from Wilson Fisk's past is officially returning.

Toby Leonard Moore is back as James Wesley, more than a decade after debuting in Season 1 of Daredevil.

However, this does not appear to be some kind of resurrection storyline. The footage strongly suggests the scene is a flashback, especially since Fisk is in his Season 1 all-black look and does not yet have the eye scar he got from Echo (Alaqua Cox) during the events of Hawkeye.

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And honestly, bringing Wesley back in the present day would make little sense anyway.

In Season 1, Wesley served as Fisk's loyal right-hand man, handling both the Kingpin's criminal empire and his personal affairs. A lot has happened since then.

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His story ended definitively when Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) shot him multiple times with his own handgun after he kidnapped her. That moment was one of the most shocking turning points of the original series, and it's hard to imagine the character suddenly resurfacing a decade later to assist Mayor Fisk in the modern timeline.

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Another character returning from the dead in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

One of the most beloved characters from the original Daredevil, Matt's best friend, actually survived the entire Netflix run.

It was not until the revival series premiered that the character met his tragic fate, when Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) killed him in Episode 1. The twist later revealed that Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) was the one who ordered the hit.

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Between Foggy and Wesley appearing again, Foggy's return arguably has the stronger case for being some kind of resurrection.

In Marvel Comics continuity, the character once faked his death and entered the witness protection program, giving the MCU at least some precedent if the writers wanted to go in that direction.

That said, it seems unlikely, and the very brief look fans have seen of Foggy in Season 2 still points much more toward a flashback than a full-on revival.

What is interesting about both of these returns is what they hint at the story direction of the new season.

If Born Again is revisiting both Wesley and Foggy, it suggests the narrative will delve back into Matt's early days of crimefighting. In other words, Season 2 of Born Again appears to be tying itself directly back to Season 1 of the original series in a meaningful, mysterious way.

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More than ever, this reinforces how committed the new show is to fully embracing the Netflix continuity as canon. Rather than ignoring the past, the Disney+ revival is treating the earlier show like an essential chapter of the same story.

For longtime fans who have been watching since 2015, Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be an especially rewarding continuation, and frankly, it is great to see fan favorites like Foggy and Wesley back on screen again.

A Netflix Reunion on Disney+

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is quickly turning into something of a full-on reunion for the Marvel Netflix era. Beyond the flashback returns of Nelson and Wesley, the new season is also bringing back Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who had three seasons of her own shown on the streamer.

Jones' return is especially exciting, as her super strength and investigative skills make her a powerful ally for Matt, who needs as many allies as possible to fight Mayor Fisk's new regime.

Meanwhile, longtime Netflix character Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) returns as the Hell's Kitchen detective who often found himself working alongside the city's vigilantes on Netflix.

The growing list of returning faces further reinforces that this new era of Marvel Television is fully embracing the Netflix continuity as part of the wider MCU.

And the reunion could potentially grow even larger, as Luke Cage star Mike Colter recently told The Direct he would be open to returning as Luke Cage if the opportunity and circumstances were right.