Hawkeye Season 2 Gets Official Status Update (And It's Not Good)

One Hawkeye producer addressed the Disney+ series' Season 2 renewal chances with an unfortunate status update. Over four years after Hawkeye premiered on Disney+ in time for 2021's festive season, talk of a second season has reinvigorated in the last year. From Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner reportedly turning down an "insult offer" to reprise his role to changing his tune and saying he would "always dance with Marvel," just months later, the situation has been somewhat confusing.

The Direct's Russ Milheim recently spoke with Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest, during which conversation turned to his previous MCU work for Disney+ as a consulting producer on Hawkeye. Sadly, the producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame had only bad news to share about a potential Hawkeye Season 2.

Asked if he had been involved in any development on Hawkeye Season 2, Guest was clear that, while "there was talk at a certain point" about continuing the six-episode Disney+ series, "the timing didn't work out" for various reasons:

Milheim: "You also worked on 'Hawkeye.' I just wondered, have you have you been involved at all with any sort of development of a Season 2? Have you been able to dip back into that world at all?" Guest: "There was talk at a certain point about… we did explore creatively what Season 2 of 'Hawkeye' might be if we were able to do it. Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together, but I loved working on 'Hawkeye.' I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two."

Renner previously shed light on those ideas when he revealed the first official plot details for a potential Hawkeye Season 2. The MCU veteran confirmed the sophomore outing would keep "the Christmas framework of it all," with rumors stating that Bruce Willis' Die Hard would inspire the tale.

Guest's comments come at a confusing time, as, under three months prior, the series' star all-but-confirmed Hawkeye Season 2 is happening, proclaiming that they have "got to where [they're] trying to do the second season" now that he is more recovered from the 2023 snowplow accident that left him near-death.

Hawkeye Season 2 May Still Be On the Table (But It's Confusing)

Marvel Television

The situation surrounding Hawkeye Season 2's development only gets more confusing with each passing update. At one point, Marvel Studios reportedly planned to shoot Season 2 in Fall 2025 for release in Fall 2026 or 2027, but, of course, that production window has passed with no sign of filming.

Andrew Guest's latest comments indeed indicate that Hawkeye Season 2 has been left in the dust, which is somewhat confusing when Jeremy Renner has been hinting at the exact opposite. One has to wonder whether Guest is referring to earlier versions of a second season considered shortly after Hawkeye premiered in 2021, rather than the supposed newer evolutions of the project.

It's worth noting that Marvel Studios already has its Disney+ calendar stacked for 2026, with VisionQuest expected to close out the year in the fall release window that Hawkeye would likely be eyeing, given its Christmas-focussed plan.

Hawkeye Season 2, if it were to happen, may be better suited to a Fall 2027 release, just before Avengers: Secret Wars. A sophomore season could be the perfect vehicle to bid farewell to Renner's Clint Barton before the MCU soft reboot while teeing up Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop for her role in Disney+'s Champions.

Marvel Studios has reportedly chosen the perfect villain for Hawkeye Season 2 in Clint's brother, Barney Barton, who is better known as the expert marksman and hand-to-hand combatant, Trickshot. There may not be a better way to send off Renner from the MCU, one last time, than a true festive family affair.