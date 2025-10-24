Jeremy Renner recently offered the most definitive confirmation of Hawkeye Season 2 yet. It had previously been reported that the idea of a second season of the hit streaming show was perhaps on shaky footing, as Renner and Marvel negotiated back and forth. Well, things seem to have reversed course in the time since then, as the OG Avenger looks seemingly ready to jump back in the saddle.

As part of a new interview, Renner seemed to indicate Hawkeye Season 2 is happening, without ever outright confirming it. "We got to where we’re trying to do the second season," he told The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. Most curiously, though, he added, "It’s gonna be great:"

"We got to where we’re trying to do the second season. And I think I’ll get strong enough to be able to do it. And we’ll work it out. It’s gonna be great."

The use of "gonna be" seems to indicate a second season of his Disney+ streaming series is, in fact, happening; it is just a matter of when. Previously, the Hawkeye actor had definitively stated he was not going to be a part of a potential Season 2 after receiving what Renner described as an "insult offer" from Marvel Studios.

However, lately, the MCU Avenger star has started to soften to the idea of coming back. In late September, Renner reversed course on his former Hawkeye Season 2 stance, saying in an interview that he would be "happy to do Season 2 of Hawkeye" and would "always dance" with Marvel if given the chance.

This, of course, comes just under three years after Renner was involved in a devastating snowplow accident, leaving the 54-year-old with 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a lacerated liver. Following his accident, it was unclear whether the Hawkeye actor would ever return to acting, but he has since made a comeback.

Hawkeye Season 2 has not yet been officially announced, but it seems to be an open secret at Marvel Studios. The series would likely follow Renner's Clint Barton and his arrow-slinging protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they take on another super-powered threat together within the canon Marvel universe.

What Would Hawkeye Season 2 Be About?

Marvel Studios

Even several years on, the first season of Hawkeye remains one of Marvel Studios' most fondly looked-upon streaming series. So, if the series were to come back for a second season, it would have some big shoes to fill.

Fans may remember that Season 1 ended in a symbolic passing of the Hawkeye torch from Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. That likely means Season 2 would see a flipping of the roles between he two bow-wielding heroes.

Instead of Renner's Barton going on a superhero adventure with Steinfeld's Bishop in tow, it would be the other way around, with Kate getting the lion's share of the spotlight.

Renner has teased where he would like to see the series going in its potential second batch of episodes. Season 1 notably took place during the holiday season, and Renner has made it clear he hopes it maintains that for a potential sophomore effort (read more about Jeremy Renner's dream Hawkeye Season 2 plot here).

It could be fun to add another Christmas-themed caper to the MCU catalog, continuing that eye-catching milieu of the first season that dressed up the franchise's typical superhero fare with tinsel and jingle bells.