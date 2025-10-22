Jeremy Renner Reveals First Hawkeye Season 2 Plot Details Amid Renewal Hopes

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has revisited the Season 2 topic once again and revealed the first official plot details for the potential renewal. Four years have already passed since Hawkeye premiered on Disney+, taking Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop on a Christmas mission against the Tracksuit Mafia and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. While Hawkeye Season 2 never materialized, it may be back on the table after Renner confirmed he was made an "insult offer" to return for "half the money" following his 2023 near-death snowplow accident that left him with 38 broken bones.

The MCU's Clint Barton actor, Jeremy Renner, recently spoke with Screen Rant's Liam Crowley and discussed a potential Hawkeye Season 2 on Disney+. While the actor was clear that it is "really not [his] decision to make," as to whether the series happens, he did reveal the first official plot details if it were to.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor noted that Season 4 would "continue that narrative" from Season 1 and maintain "the Christmas framework of it all:"

"For a second season, that was always the idea to continue that narrative, even in the Christmas framework of it all, too, because they love that world in New York. There’s really no more beautiful place than New York until Christmas. After Christmas is kind of bleak."

This aligns with a previous rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman, who stated Disney+'s Hawkeye Season 2 would revisit its Christmas setting and take inspiration from Bruce Willis' festive action classic, Die Hard.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' latest plan for the sophomore outing (as of March) supposedly had Clint Barton and Kate Bishop trapped in one location akin to Die Hard and facing off with the original Hawkeye's brother Barney Barton, aka Trickshot.

Richtman later noted that Marvel Studios had offered the Trickshot role to an A-list actor who could play into "multiple projects" going forward.

At that same time, Richtman reported that Hawkeye Season 2 would shoot in Fall 2025 with plans to premiere on Disney+ around Fall 2026 or 2027. That said, after Renner's contract negotiations stumbled along the way, those plans may have changed, if the long-awaited follow-up is to happen at all.

Hawkeye Season 2 Should Merge With Another Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios

As Hawkeye Season 2 is expected to revisit the Christmas setting, it's safe to say it will premiere around the fall or holiday season in its release year. The more time goes on, the more it seems that release year would push into 2027 or 2028.

More recently, Jeremy Renner told PopVerse that he will "always dance" with Marvel Studios and is open to revisiting Hawkeye. Beyond that, he was sure that "the timing of that will come" once he has fully recovered from his accident, provided that, by then, there is "still a need, want, and desire for it."

However, Renner isn't the only necessary piece for Hawkeye Season 2, as Hailee Steinfeld may soon be entangled in Disney+'s Champions show alongside other young superheroes such as Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

While it's tough to imagine Steinfeld fronting two Disney+ shows, especially in an era when Marvel Television is prioritizing annual, multi-season television, one has to wonder if Hawkeye and Champions could merge into one.

After all, many incarnations of the Young Avengers have had an older mentor figure, and Renner's Clint Barton may be the perfect choice, guiding the rest of the newbie superheroes, just as he did with Kate Bishop.