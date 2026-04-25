Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's New Villain May Have Just Been Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 provided a strong hint that one of the major characters could transform into a full-blown villain in Season 3. The debut season of Marvel Television's street-level series introduced Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) as Matt Murdock's new love interest and Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Fisk's couples counselor. Heather experienced a life-altering event in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, when a serial killer villain, Muse, almost killed her before Daredevil saved her.

This traumatic experience from Season 1 completely changed Heather. The trauma of being targeted and nearly murdered by her own patient radically altered Heather's worldview and could potentially transform her into becoming the MCU's Muse in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

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She began blaming the cycle of vigilante violence and the chaos it breeds for creating and enabling monsters like Muse, ultimately turning her against masked heroes and drawing her deeper into Mayor Fisk's anti-vigilante stance.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed that Heather had already switched allegiances, aligning herself with Mayor Fisk and his corrupt administration. The character can be seen putting on a front as her work becomes her only relationship, and the ghost of Muse has been haunting her throughout Episode 1, mainly because she is still burdened by guilt, shame, and regret over killing Muse in Season 1.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 3 further pushed Heather's transformation into Muse by revealing that she actually kept Muse's mask, which is an odd choice because this would only worsen her trauma. The scene also hinted that she is considering displaying it, complicating things for her.

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This moral slide positions Heather as someone vulnerable to a villainous turn. Some have theorized that this trauma could push her to adopt Muse’s serial killer persona as a twisted form of coping.

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Keeping Muse's mask could be seen as a dangerous obsession for Heather, as she is preserving a piece of the monster who almost destroyed her.

If anything, Heather is already a villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, considering that she is already working for Mayor Fisk and actively falsifying psychiatric evaluations to lock away vigilantes indefinitely.

It seemed that Heather would only need a strong push to transform into Muse, leading to her eventual transition into a costumed villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

How Heather Can Become Muse In Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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In Marvel Comics, after the original Muse's death, his malevolent spirit influenced a vulnerable new artist (Morgan Whittier) to become the next Muse and continue his legacy of bloody art.

In the MCU, it is clear that Heather is being positioned as a compelling successor for Bastian Cooper's version of Muse. Heather's anti-vigilante stance could be the key to her transformation. While Muse's modus operandi includes artistic expression through violence, Heather could change this by targeting vigilantes and not innocent individuals, advancing her own anti-vigilante agenda.

If Heather becomes a villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, it would create a tragic full-circle moment for the character: the same woman who killed Muse becomes the new Muse, allowing the evil she tried to escape to consume her for the worst. Heather could also use her therapeutic insight to choose victims.

This dark evolution would set up a devastating, highly personal confrontation, not only with Matt Murdock, but potentially with the rest of the Defenders in Season 3.

For Matt, it would be a heartbreaking and brutal twist: facing off against the woman who was once his lover, now transformed into a masked killer wearing the face of the monster that nearly destroyed her.