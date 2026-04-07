Marvel Studios Is Officially Fixing Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Marvel Studios took the necessary steps to fix Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 by incorporating major changes that vastly improved its second season. Disney+'s reimagined continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series had a rocky creative development, which began with the firing of its original showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord in September 2025. This led to a major creative overhaul spearheaded by new showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The first version of Daredevil: Born Again was described as a semi-serious legal procedural, and the overhaul fixed that by aligning the show with the tone and continuity of the original Netflix Daredevil series, bringing back key characters like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and incorporating major actors like Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk.

Many viewers felt Season 1 had a somewhat "Frankensteined" quality, with the middle episodes feeling noticeably less cohesive because they largely retained the original vision from the first version, while the opening and closing episodes reflected the major creative overhaul. Season 2 fixed that by showcasing a single, cohesive vision at least for the first three episodes.

Every Major Aspect Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Improved From Season 1

More Cohesive Structure

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 had all sorts of side plots, such as the emergence of Muse and the Bank Heist in Episode 5 (an episode that Charlie Cox himself disliked). Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 delivered a noticeably more cohesive structure than Season 1, primarily because it felt that it was produced under a unified creative vision.

Season 2 opened with high-impact action set pieces, including Daredevil's daring infiltration of the cargo ship Northern Star and the intense Red Hook prison break, while building stronger connective tissue that steadily escalats the central conflict between Daredevil's growing resistance and Mayor Fisk's martial-law regime.

Each episodes reaises the stakes, forcing Matt Murdock to devise increasingly desperate measures as Fisk's political reign of terror gains momentum. In essence, there are no filler episodes, unlike Season 1.

Original Characters Get Better

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has done an impressive job at feeling like a sequel to the three-season run of Daredevil on Netflix and Born Again Season 1 by creating a significantly better treatment and development of legacy characters while still giving meaningful arcs to the new ones introduced from the show's debut run.

Several characters from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 like Heather Glenn, Buck Cashman, Daniel Blake, BB Urich, Angela del Toro, and Kirsten McDuffie are all much more interesting than before, thanks to Season 2's unified creative vision and their stronger integration into the central conflict between Daredevil and Mayor Fisk.

While there are still notable missteps, such as Cherry being underdeveloped, it allows fans to invest in these core characters and make their potential deaths mean something and more heartbreaking.

Feels More Connected

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While Daredevil: Born Again is still telling its own self-contained, grounded story, the simple (yet strong) connection between Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine makes it feel like part of the larger MCU. The pair's connection provides fans with a strong explanation of past unexplored threads from Hawkeye because it retroactively confirmed that Fisk knows and connected to Val. With this connection, it makes viewers feel that Fisk's mayoral power grab feel like part of a larger MCU power struggle rather than an isolated New York story.

Swordsman (aka Jack Duquesne) from Hawkeye also seems to be taking on a much bigger role this season which adds a tangible and inorganic link to another MCU Disney+ project while enriching Daredevil's street-level ensemble. Season 2 essentially transformed Duquesne from a brief supporting player to an active participant of Daredevil's resistance.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 feels more connected to the Netflix shows due to the stronger integration of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Her inclusion reinforces the idea that the Defenders still exist in the same world, opening up the possibility of integrating Luke Cage and Iron Fist in future seasons.

Visual Improvements

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The cinematography and visuals in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have gotten a major upgrade. While many fans and critics still stay that the quality doesn't fully recapture the gritty noir perfection of the original Netflix series, it still marks a massive improvement over Season 1.

One notable shot that was highly praised by fans was the shifting aspect ratios seen when Daredevil was using his radar sense. As Matt focuses his sense or expands his awareness, the frame subtly narrows with black bars adjusting in real time, making the audience feel his perception on-screen. Matt's updated black suit in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 also looks visually striking on-screen.

The high-stakes prison break sequence at Red Hook also featured a one-shot extended fight deemed impressive by many after Daredevil and Swordsman work together against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.