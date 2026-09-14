Daredevil Born Again Season 3: All 15 Marvel Characters Confirmed To Appear, Ranked By Power Level

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will bring 15 Marvel characters together in New York City, and their power levels could not be more different. The upcoming season picks up six months after the Season 2 finale, which saw Matt Murdock reveal himself as Daredevil in open court, leading to his imprisonment. At the same time, Wilson Fisk traded the mayor's office for exile on a private island.

The new season marks a historic reunion for Marvel's street-level heroes. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand will share the screen with Matt for the first time since The Defenders, while Elektra Natchios returns to the MCU for the first time since that same crossover.

Dario Scardapane returns as showrunner for the season, which was filmed in New York from March to July 2026. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, and Elodie Yung. The season is set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2027.

Every Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Character Ranked by Strength Level

15. Danielle Cage

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Jessica Jones and Luke Cage's daughter, Danielle Cage, was first introduced in Season 2, and she's set to return in Season 3, hopefully in a bigger role. In the comics, Danielle has heightened abilities and senses, but her live-action counterpart hasn't shown any of those yet, as she's still an infant; hence her spot at the bottom of the list. However, she may show glimpses of her supernatural side when she returns.

14. Sheila Rivera

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Zabryna Guevara's Sheila Rivera is gradually becoming one of the most important figures in the MCU. Rivera was introduced as Wilson Fisk's campaign manager and has since risen in power. She appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where she was confirmed as the new Mayor of New York. Rivera wields a lot of political influence now, but she's human and possesses no special combat training or abilities.

13. Brett Mahoney

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Brett Mahoney has become an icon in Daredevil storytelling on TV, having first appeared in the Netflix show. As a trained police officer and detective with over a decade's worth of experience, Mahoney is a formidable ally and a terrible enemy to have. He's a master investigator, interrogator, and expert marksman. He's worked alongside Daredevil, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page, eventually helping vanquish Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Portrayed by Royce Johnson, Mahoney returns in Season 3 and will help take down the new enemies set to fill the power vacuum left by Wilson Fisk.

12. Karen Page

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Karen Page has been a tough cookie since her first appearance in Daredevil Season 1. She proved herself tenacious and unrelenting, brave enough to take a fight to anyone regardless of how powerful they are. Played by Deborah Ann Woll, Page shocked audiences when she lured and shot Kingpin's right-hand man, James Wesley. In Born Again Season 2, she added combat training and gun-handling to her skill set and was in the thick of things with Daredevil during the war with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force and Fisk.

11. Cole North

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Jeremy Isaiah Earl's Cole North is set to return in Born Again Season 3. As a member of Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, North is a lethal marksman with high-level combat training. He doesn't possess any supernatural abilities, but that doesn't make him any less ruthless. In Season 1, he famously killed White Tiger in cold blood while wearing the Punisher's skull logo. In a surprising twist, Cole turned on the AVTF, gunning down a fellow officer in Season 2. His redemption arc will be explored further in the upcoming episodes.

10. Connor Powell

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As the leader of the AVTF, Connor Powell was Fisk's most loyal attack dog, willing to go to extreme lengths to please the corrupt mayor. Powell was ruthless in charge, brutally taking down vigilantes and attacking civilians who didn't agree with how the task force operated. He even coldly killed Officer Saunders and ended up in prison by the end of Season 2. In Season 3, he'll likely be one of the many old enemies Daredevil comes face to face with.

9. Lady Muse

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Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn will serve as Season 3's ultimate wild card, taking up the mantle of Lady Muse. Season 2 revealed the psychological turmoil she underwent after encountering the original Muse, whom she killed during their brutal confrontation. By the end of the season, she finally put on the Muse mask, setting up her villain era for Season 3.

8. Buck Cashman

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Buck Cashman was one of the most intriguing additions in Daredevil: Born Again, replacing James Wesley as Wilson Fisk's fixer. He proved himself just as loyal and even more brutal. A former spy, Cashman is a killing machine and murdered Daniel Blake with barely any remorse, despite holding some affection for him. As a trained covert operative, he's deadlier than top AVTF and NYPD officers.

7. Kingpin

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Kingpin is undoubtedly one of the strongest non-powered characters appearing in Born Again Season 3. Aside from wielding enormous political power and influence thanks to his wealth and shady dealings, Fisk is a physical powerhouse who has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Daredevil and Bullseye. He packs enough strength to beat a man to death with his bare hands and rarely uses weapons, relying solely on brute force. For the first time in MCU Daredevil stories, though, Kingpin won't be one of the central villains, having been exiled from New York in Season 2's finale.

6. Jessica Jones

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After her exciting return in Born Again Season 2, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Season 3 in a much bigger capacity. Jessica is one of the most formidable heroes in New York, blessed with superhuman strength and durability. That aside, she's a world-class investigator, a skill she put to good use when Matt needed her help. However, after birthing Danielle, Jessica has lost a bit of her power, with Season 2 showing her struggle to pull off feats she once did with ease in her heyday, hence her spot outside the top five.

5. Bullseye

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Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye, is one of the most complicated characters in the MCU, and he's set to return in Born Again Season 3. Despite being human, Poindexter possesses marksmanship that is borderline inhuman. He can hit any target at almost impossible distances with virtually any object. In Season 2's finale, he was recruited by the shady Mr. Charles, setting up another dark path for him. His body count, which includes Foggy Nelson and Vanessa Fisk, is set to increase exponentially in Season 3.

4. Elektra

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Elektra Natchios returns to the MCU for the first time since The Defenders, and her power set speaks for itself. The Hand resurrected her as the Black Sky, a living weapon with strength and speed beyond normal human limits.

She knocked out all four Defenders in a fight and killed both Stick and Hand leader Alexandra with her sai. It's unclear whether Elektra is coming back as a hero or a villain, but a Season 3 set video suggests the latter, as she fights Daredevil in the footage.

3. Luke Cage

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Mike Colter's Luke Cage made a surprise cameo in Born Again Season 2's finale and is confirmed to return in Season 3. Cage's impenetrable skin and immense strength make him a nightmare to deal with. Neither bullets, blades, nor an RPG can get through to him. With Matt in prison, Luke will serve as one of the dependable defenders of New York City.

2. Iron Fist

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For the first time since The Defenders, Danny Rand returns as Iron Fist in Born Again Season 3. His chi-charged punch generates enough force to take down even the most powerful enemies. He famously hurt Luke Cage despite his invulnerable skin. His K'un-Lun training makes him one of the best pure martial artists on the MCU's street-level side.

1. Daredevil

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Unsurprisingly, the central character of Daredevil: Born Again is the most powerful. Despite being blind, Matt Murdock can take down most MCU villains thanks to his heightened senses, peak physical condition, and the intense martial arts training he underwent under his mentor Stick as a child. He returns in Season 3 in prison, where he'll have to deal with the enemies he helped put away. Daredevil in a prison setting is interesting, as it means more hallway fights, where he's totally unmatched.